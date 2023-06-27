Absent Beyoncé and SZA each won three BET Awards

Beyonce, 41, who recently performed to a sold-out arena, teamed up with SZA, 33, to win multiple BET Awards. These are awards for the best African-American actors, artists and creators. Each singer won three awards, including the award for Best Album which they had to share together. Watch the ShowNews snippet about the BET Awards above. Absent Beyonce’s Renaissance and SZA’s SOS were named Best Album. Beyoncé also received a Viewer’s Choice Award and a BET Her Award for her single “Break My Soul”. SZA wins Female R&B Artist and Video of the Year with ‘Kill Bill’. Both singers were absent. The ShowNews segment tells who else has won the award. SEE ALSO WATCH: Beyoncé dazzles sold-out Amsterdam arena (VIDEO) WATCH THIS VIDEO » WATCH: Beyoncé dances with daughter Blue Ivy at Johan Cruijff Arena WATCH THIS VIDEO »

