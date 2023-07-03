“Absolute Madness”: 10.5 million callers try to win the pool on QMusic

No splash pool, but a submersible luxury pool by Willie Naessens for those entering the Q-morning show. This was the promise of presenters Maarten and Dorothy. Listeners were allowed to call in between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Tuesdays, whoever managed to convince the call center and access the live broadcast won. According to the radio station’s data, the call center’s telephone rang at least 10.5 million times in two hours. “Complete madness”, said the press release.

five winners

In the end, five listeners were lucky. Ahmed of Overpelt won the first swimming pool. He made his kids 5, 8 and 9 very happy. Tim of Erpe-Mere was the other lucky guy. He went for it with a group of friends, the pool could only be kept with him and he eventually joined the broadcast as well. Audience members Hane and Seiya were also awarded. The fifth and last swimming pool is for Katrin of Kontich, she got a live message on her front door.