Academy provides a platform for talented students (Hemicsem)

Academie HSN is organizing a variety event on Friday 8 June at the Artseller Cultural Center under the title ‘SPOT ON’. The most talented students are given the opportunity to gain additional stage experience.

“Some students just deserve to be in the spotlight,” says Kevin Verlacht, director of academia HSN. “In total, nine of our best students from the ‘Word’ and ‘Music’ departments will be able to show what talents they have.”

According to the director, there are several reasons for this concert by the school of HemiCem, Niel and Shell to be held at the Artseller. “Since last year we also have a satellite school in that municipality. Then they came to us from Willerijk. Furthermore, with CC ‘T Aambeeld, Aartselaar has a wonderful cultural center with many technical possibilities that we are very happy to use.

stage experience

According to Verlaeckt, the ‘Spot On’ program provides the best students with an additional opportunity to gain stage experience at the end of the school year. “It is our dream to organize such activity in association with other academies. But for now we’ll stick to our own school.

Academy HSN also hopes to recruit students who are on the spot. “At the moment, the counter is at 750 students and we secretly hope to reach 800 or so in the next school year,” says the director.

SPOT ON begins this Friday, June 8 at 7:30 pm at CC’t Aambild at della Faillaan 34. You don’t need to order a ticket, admission is free. (JW)