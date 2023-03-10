Academy releases list of presenters who will be at the Oscars 2023 ceremony

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released the list of presenters who will be part of the award ceremony. Oscar 2023next Sunday (12). John TravoltaPedro PascalKate Hudson It is Halle Berry are among the stars invited to announce the award category winners.

The complete list has Riz Ahmed, Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel L. Jackson, DwayneJohnson, Michael B. Jordan, Nicole Kidman, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Florence Pugh, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver It is Donnie Yen.

The gala night will take place on the ninth dolby theaterin Los Angeles (USA), and will be commanded by Jimmy Kimmelwho takes on the role of lead presenter for the third time. “Being invited to host the Oscars for the third time is a great honor or a trap”he joked in a statement.

the president of ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made a proposal to appear at the ceremony, but the offer was turned down. According to Variety, the Academy turned down the offer made by the leader of the European country. Sources told the outlet that an agent appealed to the Academy to include Zelenskybut the person responsible for the award was not interested.

One of the most popular appearances of the night will be Austin Butler. The Australian actor has been taking advantage of the awards season to show his family behind the scenes of grandiose events like these. But at the biggest film awards, Butler has a very special companion – and it will not be his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, the actor revealed that his plus one for the important moment will be his friend from his teenage years, James. According to the blonde, who described him as “one of my best friends in the world”, James ended up later becoming his career agent. By trust and coincidence.

“I’ve known him since I was 17 and he’s also my agent. We were friends first and I currently believe I wouldn’t have my career without him. The amount of times he helps me decide whether or not I should do something or he pressured me to do it. He believed in me at times when maybe I didn’t believe in myself. I think I’m going to take James because he’s been on this journey with me for a long time.”he explained.

