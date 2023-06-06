Accidentally Ingesting an Insect: Can It Hurt?

There are many websites that claim that everyone swallows an insect at some point, especially while sleeping. There is no solid proof of this. But you may have accidentally swallowed an animal while on your bike or on a walk in nature.

Wasp

or is it dangerous? It depends entirely on what insect it is, says medical entomologist Bart Knoll. “If you have a horn in your throat, you definitely have a problem.” It also depends on whether you are allergic or not. “So it can be life-threatening, but it’s extremely rare.”

If you accidentally swallow a wasp, it can cause inflammation in your esophagus and block off the airway. As a result, you may suffocate. That’s why the Red Cross recommends calling 911 immediately after swallowing a wasp.

You don’t have to worry about anything like a little fly. It may not be an appetizing idea, but in most cases your body digests such critters easily. Apart from this there is no problem.

tropical country

You have to be careful in some countries though. Especially in tropical countries, Knoll says. “There are times when insects spread cholera, for example. Diseases can also be transmitted through feces. Then something can happen.”

You certainly don’t need to be afraid that the worm will continue to live and breed in your stomach. “Your stomach is often too acidic for an insect to survive.”

