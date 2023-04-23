Accor is announced as one of the official supporters of The Town 2023

In the first edition of The Town, which will take place on the 2nd, 3rd, 7th, 9th and 10th of September at the Interlagos Racetrack in São Paulo, the Accor hotel chain joins the group of sponsors of the event, made up of KitKat, Heineken, Itaú, Seara, Porto , Vivo and Riachuelo. In addition to Accor, the brand Volkswagen do Brasil also becomes part of this team of festival sponsors.

In addition to being a sponsor of The Townthe automaker will also co-sponsor Route 85, a thematic area at the festival that pays homage to Rock in Rioan event that has already been sponsored by Volkswagen four times, in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2022. The Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the brand in Brazil, Roger Corassa, stated that the company is preparing amazing experiences for music fans and cars participating in the music, culture and art festival in São Paulo.

A Accor was announced as one of the official supporters of The Town 2023 and will present the ibis hotel as the official hosting of the festival. With the intention of uniting individuals through music and in accordance with the brand identity “We are Open”, the purpose of this partnership is to bring the musical atmosphere of the event into the hotels and promote access for all interested parties.

Like Volkswagen, the Accor will also carry out actions for festival participants. O ibis hotel will feature a private area of ​​100 square meters on the lawn, featuring various experiences aimed both at the general public and at members of the loyalty program of the Accor hotel chain, ALL (Accor Live Limitless). Program members will have the opportunity to exchange points for exclusive experiences and other benefits during the festival.

First edition of The Town

The first edition of the festival, created by the same creators of Rock in Rio, is generating great expectations. During the five days of the event, the expectation is that around 500,000 people will attend to watch more than 235 hours of music distributed on six stages, arranged in an area of 360 thousand square meters, called City of Music. The festival will feature performances by renowned artists such as Post Malone, Bruno Mars, Maroon 5, Foo Fighters, Alok, Ludmilla, Iza, Demi Lovato, Bebe Rexha and Kim Petras.