According to a Harvard expert, these are the foods you need for good physical and mental health

green leafy vegetables They’re the number one food for keeping your brain healthy, according to the casual opinion of two experts Harvardnutritionist Uma Naidu and neuroscientists Lisa Genova,

These experts highlight the importance of including foods like Cauliflower, spinach, salad, Cabbage, chard, bok choy And mustard green To improve brain function and prevent diseases Alzheimer’s,

recommended inclusion green leafy vegetables Everyday eating habits are based on three basic reasons. Firstly, they are a rich source B vitamins, is essential for maintaining a good psychological state and for the correct functioning of neurotransmitters. ,Vitamin B9Known as folate, it is key to brain and neurological health,” he highlighted. Naidu In statements made to cnbc make it In 2022. This type of vegetable also represents the first option that nutritionists recommend to their patients with the aim of improving their mood.

Kale, spinach and lettuce are essential to prevent Alzheimer’s. (archive)

Other than this, green leafy vegetables They contain nutrients that enhance brain activity, such as folate, lutein And beta carotene, luteinFor example, it has been shown to be beneficial Improvements in brain function and structure in older adults, On the other hand, a systematic review showed that consumption of dietary supplements beta carotene It can enhance verbal and cognitive memory.

He beta carotene It is a type of pigment found in plants which belongs to the carotenoid family. It is a substance that the human body can convert Vitamin AEssential for eye health, immune system and skin.

Another relevant aspect is the high fiber content in these vegetables. A study published in “Complementary Therapies in Medicine” Increase in intake in 2021 linked to dietary fiber with Less likely to develop depression, Naidu Prefer to recommend getting more fiber through diet, especially from plant sources. green leafy vegetables An excellent choice due to its fiber density.

Green leafy vegetables rich in vitamin B are essential for psychological well-being. (iStock)

“Rich diet green leafy vegetables It’s good for your brain”, they insist Naidu As genoaUnderscoring the importance of consuming this type of food not only for brain health, but also within the framework of a general healthy diet. It is essential for the population to understand that nutrition plays a vital role in maintaining mental health and preventing neurodegenerative diseases.,