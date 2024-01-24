According to a study by Santander and FT Longitude, 63% of the world’s population expects their well-being to improve over the next three years.

santander and ft longitudeAnd they have launched global progress index, which analyzes people’s perception of prosperity and well-being in different demographic groups around the world. The study shows that, while the rising cost of living has affected people’s well-being, citizens are generally optimistic about the future, as 63% of respondents expect their personal well-being to improve over the next three years.

Index measures happiness and prosperityd in terms of quality of life; People and communities; and education and employment. This way, it scores each respondent and later combines the results into a global index. with that, The global average score of the Progress Index is 66 out of 100., The higher the score, the greater degree of progress and prosperity they experience. The index shows higher than average scores in Asia-Pacific countries, where the majority of respondents are satisfied with their level of well-being.

relevant indicators

Aspects such as health are a relevant indicator for the perception of well-being. In area 83% in Asia-Pacific say they are in good health, compared to 73% in the Americas and only 66% in EMEA.,

is also Primary importance in the concept of well-being Citizens feel safe in the environment, in the local community, and are valued in terms of work as well as income levels. However, the rising cost of living is having an impact: 67% of respondents agree that rising prices are affecting their well-being And 60% admitted that they have changed their consumption patterns. In fact, although 71% of respondents say comfortable living is important, only 58% say they can afford it. Similarly, the vast majority (90%) say it is important to have a regular income to cover more than just the essentials. However, only 63% claim to have them.

still, Most respondents view the future with optimism Regarding the next three years. Brazilians are the most optimistic, as 87% expect their well-being to improve over the next three years. This sentiment is also widespread in developing countries like Mexico (82%) and India (75%). On the other hand, only 55% of American respondents have similar expectations. The results are even lower in Norway (41%) and France (34%).

Opportunities due to financial services

Banks can improve the quality of life of people by increasing access to financial services. 61% of respondents cited lack of savings or income and other financial difficulties as the biggest hurdle For prosperity and happiness.

Other than this, Banks and financial service providers They can also improve their well-being through education and financial advice, two topics considered important by 72% of respondents.

“Financial institutions play a very important role in improving basic financial services, adapting them to the needs of individuals and SMEs. It is essential to educate about financial concepts from the first years in school, as well as financial inclusion, entrepreneurship and employability It is also necessary to promote Juan Cerruti, Global Chief Economist at Symantec.

See the full study here.