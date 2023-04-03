According to AMD, AMD’s Ryzen 7 7800X3D outperforms the i9-13900K in games by 6.9%

Thanks to the leak of the benchmarks carried out by AMD on its Ryzen 7 7800X3D, this CPU could be the best option for users looking exclusively for better gaming performance. It is important to highlight this point, since despite having 8 cores, it is not the most appropriate option for content creators or for those who require equipment for professional use in conjunction with their gaming activity.

videocardz leaked a graphic showing the performance of the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU in 21 different games. The graph directly compares the performance of this CPU with that of the Intel Core i9-13900K. The results show a significant performance difference in the game Horizon Zero Dawn, where AMD claims a 31% performance increase at 1080p resolution in High Quality. In addition, a 20% increase was seen in Total War: Three Kingdoms and 19% in DOTA 2 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

However, in games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Intel’s CPU was 9% faster. Taking all the results into account, it can be concluded that the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is 6.9% faster than the Intel Core i9-13900K in games at 1080p resolution.

Do you just want a PC Gamer?

Currently, AMD has low-cost motherboards, the newly released AMD A620, with a starting price of around $100. However, to obtain the optimal performance expected from these CPUs, it is necessary to combine them with DDR5 RAM memories at 6,000 MHz, this is what MAD recommends. With all this, for now, AMD still hasn’t managed to offer the ideal balance between performance and investment cost.

If we focus exclusively on gaming performance, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is the best option on the market, although its price does not make it attractive, since it costs 450 dollars in the USA. If we take the price into account, it will reach our market at a price of 250 thousand pesos or more… In addition, the situation worsens when considering the platform, since the cheapest motherboard is the ASRock A620M-HDV/M.2which does not support DDR5 6000 MHz memory or CPUs with a power greater than 65W. In this sense, these cheap motherboards are deceptive, since they pretend to give the impression that the AM5 platform is more accessible, when in fact they are only recommended for the “non-X” AMD Ryzen 7000, which are very similarly priced to the “X”.