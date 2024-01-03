According to artificial intelligence, this is how life arose on Earth

The abiotic theory is the one that has the most strength because it has different research and scientific approaches. (pictorial image infobae)

ChatGPT, Bard, and Copilot have their own positions on how life arose on Earth. An idea that arises according to all the information available on the Internet, although when asked he did not give any answer related to religion and all his hypotheses are based on science and the studies done to date.

This is a doubt that will persist in humanity for many years, because as the Copilot chatbot says it will be difficult to know “how life began with certainty” as time goes on and more research comes out. , so It seems like a mystery that our generation certainly won’t be able to solve.

The three chatbots powered by artificial intelligence handle different principles, although they agree on many of them. One of them is the panspermia theory, which proposes that life came to Earth from another planet via meteorites, comets or space dust.

Bard assures that this idea is “based on the existence of organic molecules in meteorites and the possibility that life may exist on other planets.” A hypothesis that ChatGPT complements by saying that life came to Earth “via meteorites, asteroids or other celestial bodies that carried microorganisms or prebiotic materials.”

However, according to chatbots, The theory that currently holds the most force among scientists is known as abiogenesis or abiogenesis. The basis of this hypothesis is that life originated from inorganic molecules present on the early Earth.

“These molecules, under the right conditions of temperature, pressure and energy, combine to form more complex organic molecules such as amino acids and nucleotides. These molecules, in turn, assembled to form the first living cells,” says Bard.

According to Copilot, there are four reasons why this theory is so strong among researchers.

Prebiotic chemistry experiments: Laboratory experiments have shown that organic molecules can form from conditions similar to those on the early Earth.

Discovery of extremophilic microorganisms: These microorganisms that live in extreme environments (such as hot springs or saline lakes) suggest that life can adapt to inhospitable conditions.

Evolution: Evolution shows us how species change over time. LUCA (Last Universal Common Ancestor) is the starting point of all existing biodiversity. The theory of abiogenesis suggests that LUCA was the result of natural processes on Earth.

Lack of definitive extraterrestrial evidence: Although panspermia is an interesting idea, we still do not have solid evidence that life came to Earth from outer space.

In addition to these two theories, ChatGPT mentions another pair that have been the product of numerous investigations throughout history:

RNA World Hypothesis: This hypothesis suggests that in the early stages of Earth, ribonucleic acid (RNA) molecules played important roles as chemical catalysts and carriers of genetic information before DNA became the dominant molecule for storing genetic information.

Hydrothermal theory: Some scientists propose that life may have emerged in hydrothermal systems of the ocean floor, where a combination of minerals, chemical energy, and heat may have provided the perfect environment for the emergence of the first forms of life.

The constant doubt in humanity makes finding the answer a path that seems impossible. That is why the question also arises that what would be the definitive evidence confirming the origin of life on Earth. In that case, all three chatbots agree that science never classifies a piece of evidence as “irrefutable.”

However, regarding this doubt, ChatGPT assures that there are four aspects that can help confirm some existing theories: