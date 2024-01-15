According to Elon Musk, this will be the platform redesign of X (X Twitter).

As he has been doing with X since he became its owner, Elon Musk What will be the main changes in the social media platform has already been announced, especially regarding its design.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday evening, March 6, Musk declared that it matters “Likes”, “Retweets” and favorites will disappear from the main feed Formerly of Twitter, now called X as future changes.

The rationale: That the social network looks and feels clean.

The news came via DogeDesigner, or @cbdoge, an X power user and ally of Musk. DogeDesigner said that soon users will have to click on the post to see these metrics. Musk confirmed the plan in a response, saying that only view counts would be displayed.

“Pretty neat,” Musk said in another response to Adrian Dittman. “I’ve been dying to do this for a year.”

How will this new X work?:

View count, the only visible metric for post engagement, will move to the top right of the post next to the timestamp. To interact with posts in this new layout, users will have to swipe right to reply and left to favorite.

Of course, Internet users and regular X surfers were not satisfied with Musk’s explanation and some are even asking him to submit it to a popular vote on the social network.

