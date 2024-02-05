According to experts, 3 major factors to deal with cancer

Advances in preventive measures, early diagnosis and precision treatments, and treatments such as immunotherapy have revolutionized the management of cancer, improving patient quality of life (Getty) MASCOT BUILDBYRA | getty images

Preventive measures, early diagnosis, advances in treatment, such as targeted therapy or ‘accuracy’ And the inclusion of immunotherapy has transformed cancer management in recent years, providing more information and improving patient quality of life and the burden of disease.

within the framework of world cancer day, which is celebrated every day 4 Februaryexperts focus 3 key aspects For your perspective: Prevention, through basic healthy habits; early diagnosis, and progress in treatment, Such as precision medicine, which constitutes a true paradigm shift in the approach to disease, including modern tools such as molecular testing to identify the specific mutations of each tumor.

Worldwide, cancer is the second cause of death, behind only cardiovascular diseases. In Argentina, more than 130 thousand cases are diagnosed annually (illustrative image infobay)

Cancer is a broad term used to refer to a group of diseases that can arise in various organs or tissues of the body when abnormal cells grow uncontrolled, They exceed their normal range and invade adjacent parts of the body and/or spread to other organs.

Currently, it is the second cause of death in the world after cardiovascular diseases and in Argentina, More than 130 thousand cases are diagnosed per year.

Within the framework of its campaign called ‘For Fair Care’, International Union Against Cancer (UICC) He said that if concrete measures are not taken on equitable diagnosis and treatment of cancer, the number of deaths due to this disease will increase to 16.5 million by the year 2040.

About 40% of cancer cases can be prevented by adopting healthy habits, such as a balanced diet, physical activity, not smoking, reducing alcohol intake, sun protection, and regular checkups (pictorial image Infobae)

Information about cancer prevention is constantly evolving. However, it is true that lifestyle affects the chances of suffering from the disease.

,About 40% of cancer cases can be prevented by adopting a healthy lifestyle. “This includes: a healthy diet, physical activity, zero tobacco, moderate or no alcohol consumption, skin protection when exposed to the sun, keeping the vaccination schedule up to date and frequent health checkups,” the doctor explained. Florence Perazzo, Clinical Oncologist at CEMIC, former Chairman of Argentine Association of Clinical Oncology (AAOC) – MN 56279.

Based on international estimates, it is estimated that more than 130 thousand cases of cancer are diagnosed per year in Argentina, with the most frequent cases being breast, colon-rectum, lung, prostate and kidney.

It is important to monitor moles or breast lumps to prevent advanced cancer

Some types of cancer can be detected and treated before symptoms occur. Early detection of cancer allows it to be addressed at an early stage, increasing the chances of receiving more effective treatment. For example, It is estimated that 90% of colon and rectal cancer cases can be cured if they are detected early. In many cases, this type of cancer is symptomless or manifests symptoms when the condition is already severe.

On the other hand, early detection of breast cancer through regular medical checkups and performing mammography and breast ultrasound can reduce the mortality rate by between 25% to 31%.

“With timely detection, all tumors have greater and better chances of treatment and a better prognosis and even cure. This can only be achieved through consistent performance Controls such as mammography, Pap smear, prostate examination, video colonoscopy, to name a few. Every stage of life requires different tests, so it is important to visit a doctor. Getting a health checkup saves lives,” the expert stressed.

Cancer studies have improved in recent years (cuartoscuro).

Both the factors are important for the management of cancer and currently, they go hand in hand. For precision medicine, each patient is unique and takes into account individual variability in each person’s genes, environment and lifestyle to define the best way to treat them.

Today, cancer remains one of the most complex diseases, requiring the intervention of multidisciplinary teams (oncologists, radiotherapists, imaging specialists, surgeons, nurses, psychologists, nutritionists, etc.) and individualized according to the specificities of each patient. Perspective is required. (Type of cancer, stage of the disease, age, etc.). precision medicine Oversees these aspects and seeks to ensure that oncological treatments are as effective as they are well toleratedby having a specific effect on tumor cells Without compromising the rest of the body. That’s why they’re called “targeted therapies.”

In this context, accurate diagnosis is essential. Genetic testing is responsible for determining what Molecular alterations presented by the patient’s tumor And, with this information, the treating doctor can indicate the therapeutic option that will specifically target the mechanism that triggers the mutation.

With more than 130 thousand cases annually, the most common cancers in Argentina include breast, colon-rectum, lung, prostate and kidney (Clinica Marjan).

This emerged after the understanding that tumors themselves contain different mutational factors, meaning that we can no longer talk about types of cancer, but instead Each type of cancer has several subtypes. It represents an innovative approach that seeks to provide the appropriate therapy to each patient, in the right dose and at the right time, to increase effectiveness and chances of survival.

“Performing molecular testing is an essential step for medical practice today in the management of cancer, so it is very important that all patients have access to this type of testing, because Proper treatment indication will give them longer and better life” In turn, in some situations, this type of information could benefit direct relatives, who should be studied for the possibility of having a similar genetic load, allowing them to make quicker decisions, Perazzo said.,

To help determine certain types of existing mutations in cancer diagnosis, Pfizer developed in argentina A platform, called PfAst, Through which health professionals can request free molecular tests to detect specific genetic alterations in lung, breast and melanoma tumors as well as other rare diseases.

WHO warns of 77% increase in cancer cases worldwide by 2050 (illustrative image Infobae)

The platform guarantees the security of patients’ personal and sensitive data, making their information accessible only to their doctor with prior written consent.

PfAst is available in Argentina, with interactions with more than 500 centers and institutions in different parts of the country, And also in Uruguay and Paraguay. Currently, it is used for testing a group of genes in lung cancer (EGFR, ALK, ROS1 and PDL1), full sequencing study of BRCA1 and 2 genes in breast cancer and study of BRAF gene for melanoma .

In recent decades, major advances in cancer treatment have revolutionized medical care. Today, research is providing hope to families and a better quality of life for more cancer patients.

“We celebrate all the advances that are transforming oncology both in terms of prevention, diagnosis, treatment with surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, targeted therapy or immunotherapy and patient care. There is still a long way to go and this World Day invites us to continue working together to expose the reality of cancer and improve the lives of patients,” Dr Perazzo concluded.