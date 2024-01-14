According to experts, skipping breakfast not only puts your physical health at risk, but also your mental health.

Recent research highlights the health risks of skipping breakfast. (Shutterstock)

leave Breakfast Recent research has shown that it may have more serious health consequences than anticipated. Including this first meal of the day is important not only for its ability to provide energy Essential to face the days, but also to be a valuable opportunity to consume healthy meal,

Experts also included Dan Buettnerresearchers of live long Known for coining the wordblue area“, he highlighted in an interview cnbc the importance of Breakfast In this general well-being, Buettner emphasizes that Breakfast ,This provides the body with the energy it needs for the day and can be an opportunity to eat lots of healthy foods to start the day.,

This practice is often overlooked in the hustle and bustle of everyday life, but it has been found to have an impact that goes well beyond the physical level. energysignificantly affecting Health People’s common. Apart from providing fuel required for daily activities, Breakfast It is also associated with extended benefits in the area of Health, Here are two reasons experts give to avoid skipping “most important meal of the day”,

Longevity and wellness experts point out that a nutritious morning meal is an essential part of lifestyle in the oldest regions of the world. (pictorial image infobae)

leave Breakfast may not be beneficial for live longsuggests an analysis of eating habits in the so-called blue areaThe regions with the highest life expectancy in the world are recognized and where Breakfast It is considered an essential food.

According to Dan Buettner“In blue areathey have breakfast biggest meal of the day and then eat smaller meals as the day progresses, often eating dinner early and not eating until Breakfast The next day.” Explained Buettner, ,We have a saying: ‘Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a poor man.’,

In these areas, the first meal of the day consists of foods that are far from highly commercialized products. usa As the “ideal breakfast”, he explains Buettner, Urban residents instead consume sugary alternatives like pastries, sugary cereals, yogurt and granola. blue area They choose nutritious ingredients like beans, vegetables, rice, fruits and oats.

Health professionals stress the importance of not neglecting the first meal of the day, directly linking it to a better quality of life. (pictorial image infobae)

Buettner shared in cnbc His personal experience: “I usually start the day with stew Italian vegetable and pasta soup Rich in vegetables and beans. I challenge everyone reading this to try eating minestrone stew or rice and beans for breakfast for a week and see how you feel.,

Research also established that quitting Breakfast Can have negative effects on people’s mood and sleep quality. The study was conducted in 2023 With over 700 college students, it was discovered that those who did not regularly eat breakfast experienced decreased sleep quality and symptoms. depressed increased compared to those who regularly eat the first meal of the day.

The analysis indicated that, although the difference in sleep quality between those who ate breakfast and those who skipped this meal was not significant, the frequency of its consumption Breakfast Was associated with significant improvements in perceived sleep quality, waking mood, and morning alertness. Additionally, positive changes were observed in the eating habits of participants who maintained a regular routine Breakfast steady.

Recent scientific findings establish a clear link between skipping this meal and a decline in mood and sleep quality. (pictorial image infobae)

Researchers stress the importance of considering Breakfast as an essential element in lifestyle People who want to improve their mood and sleep quality. These findings may have important implications for individuals’ nutritional recommendations and daily practices, particularly those in demanding academic or work environments.