According to Henley, these are the countries that have the ‘most powerful passports in the world’

2024 came full of all kinds of surprises and events. refers to one of People who do not have a visa and that they would like to leave the country and travel Foreign countries.

Recently, the 2024 edition of the Henley Passport Index was published. This ranking is responsible for measuring the potential of citizens’ passports, So that they can travel to another country without visa.

According to the official Henley & Partners website, this index has 19 years of historical data, covering 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations.

This ranking is updated monthly. So “Henle Passport Index” is Consider the passport the standard reference tool for global citizens and sovereign states when assessing where they fall on the global mobility spectrum,

Thus, via Instagram, the official Henley & Partners account published that “about six countries “Share first place in the Henley Passport 2024 Index for visa-free access to a record number of destinations.”

He also specified that “four EU member states – France, Germany, Italy and Spain – join Japan and Singapore” as having the most powerful passports in the world, enabling their citizens to travel. “194 out of 227 amazing destinations around the world are visa-exempt.”

So, the passports that took first place in the ranking Henley Passport 2024 With first place in this year’s classification France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore and Spain.

Similarly, Finland, South Korea and Sweden are at second place with 193 places where their citizens can enter without a visa.

And in third place are Austria, Denmark, Ireland and Netherlands with 192.

Where is Colombia according to the ranking? Henley Passport 2024?

colombian passport Its position is 40th in the ranking of Henley Passport 2024.

The above means that Colombians can move around 135 countries without visa requirements.

On the other hand, there are passports of Chile and Mexico, The states which got more positive results this year.

Mexico ranked 23rd and its citizens can travel to 161 destinations. And this citizen of Chile is at number 15 They can visit 177 countries without a visa.

