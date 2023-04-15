According to Microsoft, hackers from Russia infiltrate Minecraft

Video games have become a powerful tool for communication and military training.

In this sense, the company Microsoft has revealed that the forums of ‘Minecraft‘ are used by intelligence agencies of Russia to manipulate news about the war in Ukraine.

According to Microsoft director Brad Smith, efforts by the Russians to penetrate gaming communities have been being identified in recent months by their digital threat analysis team.

The Wagner group, a private Russian military company, is responsible for this infiltration of the Discord servers, where some sensitive data for the United States government is handled.

Despite this, Brad Smith assures that they have been advising governments on the prevention of manipulation of information to players.

On the other hand, highly classified military documents were recently leaked through this channel, which could cause great damage to both the Pentagon and the US Department of Justice.

These facts are not isolated, since in 2021 the Undersecretary of Security in Mexico reported a case where organized crime used ‘Free Fire’ to recruit and kidnap minors.

All this shows us the importance of maintaining constant vigilance in the media and entertainment to avoid manipulation and unauthorized access to sensitive information.

The risk of manipulation in the digital age and its impact on video games

In the digital age, technology has advanced to such an extent that video games have become a valuable tool for communication and military training.

However, they have also become vulnerable to manipulation and unauthorized access to sensitive information.

That is why special attention must be paid to security in the media and entertainment, including video games and online gaming communities.

The manipulation of information in these spaces can have a significant impact on public opinion, which in turn can affect government decision-making and policies.

In addition, the case of organized crime using ‘Free Fire’ to recruit and kidnap minors in Mexico is an example of how video games can be used for illegal and dangerous activities.