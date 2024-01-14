According to nutritionists, why should you eat avocado for breakfast after 50?

it’s been a long time since avocado stop being one modern food become one Necessary Which cannot be missing from any healthy diet. for their sake multiple benefitsit Fruit has entered us culinary traditions and it is common to see it in countless dishes one of these day meal, Is Good In all the time and among the people of all agesBut it is especially recommended Breakfast,

According to science, benefits of eating avocado for breakfast every day

on the channel youtube Of lidl spainthe chef Roberto Basket teaches to prepare three toasts You can start your day with avocado Spicy Tomatoeswith hummus with and Fruit, as mentioned Spanish Nutrition Foundation (FEN), a source of avocado Vitamin EA Antioxidant Which barely comprises the majority of the remaining fruits. Moreover, it is also rich vitamin C and carries vitamin B6 and mineral In form of potassium Or magnesium, If we consume avocado, these nutrients will provide us with many benefits. Every day At breakfast time. According to these are the main Science,

reduce risk To suffer heart disease : A study published in American Journal of Medicine demonstrated that healthy fats the avocado they have cardioprotective properties , In this way, they help us prevent heart diseases.

Help To control cholesterol According to a study published in: Journal of the American Heart Association Avocado favors reducing levels low density fat cholesterol (So-called bad cholesterol).

Improvement gastrointestinal microbiota : This fruit contains a lot of dietary fiber one who feeds good bacteria who live in intestinal tract ,

: This fruit contains a lot of one who feeds who live in , It has antioxidant effects: substances such as to plunder Or carotenes present in avocado, is a Strong antioxidant effect protect cells free radicals ,

Or present in avocado, is a protect cells , Help To control weight: Unlike other fruits, avocado is Heat because it is Some water and in large numbers lipid, However, it contains most of the fat unsaturatedhighlighted oleic acid, Perhaps don’t lose weightBut It doesn’t make you fat either and increases significantly quality of Diet,

Why should one eat avocado for breakfast after 50?

As we mentioned earlier, avocado is good for people of all ages. However, including it in breakfast 50 years could be the one special relevance According to Health, On the one hand, as nutritionists point out carla farri am rich fiber, which prevents constipation. As we grow older, a substantial amount There is a lot of transit of this nutrient Healthy And skilled,

On the other hand, you should eat avocado for breakfast from the age of 50 because it is an anti-inflammatory food, as mentioned Instagram Of i am bio, journalist specializing in health and nutrition. The fact that he has this property may favor more than Quality of life In people of a certain age, relief, for example, joint pain, Other than this, oleic acid Whatever is in this fruit helps in improving cardiovascular health,

Common mistakes when eating avocado

The fact that it has so many benefits is that we often do not consume avocado the right way. company experts fruit olive grove indicate Most common mistakes When eating avocado: