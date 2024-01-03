According to science, this famous singer is the most handsome man in the world in 2024

The most beautiful man in the world according to science, In 2023, René-Jean Page was, actors of bridgerton chronicles However, unfortunately for its early fans its day has come. Like his predecessor Robert Pattinson, the Englishman had to give up his position. And, after two actors, a singer finds himself at the top of the rankings!

To designate the big winner, science uses very specific criteria. In fact, if beauty is subjective, it is not Mathematics, This discipline is very practical and factual. Thus, relying on calculations very clearOne doctor managed to establish this controversial classification.

The most handsome man in the world has the best proportions

By measuring facial proportions and overall harmony, we obtain a score per person. The criteria are numerous and varied. face The investigation is done methodically. There mouthThe EarThe nose, distance between the two eyes…everything goes!

All the stars were carefully compared by cosmetic surgeon Julian da Silva. In men, it is Harry Styles Who won the gold medal this year and became the most beautiful man in the world. It has to be said that his score is quite impressive… with 98.15%He broke all the records.

The most handsome, Harry Styles, dethrones Rene-Jean Page

As a reminder, René-Jean Page scored 93.65% last year. For 2024, the result has nothing to do with it! That’s why Harry Styles has been named, without any prejudice, as the most handsome man in the world. In any case, if we do not see only among the starsHe won the Palme d’Or.

The most handsome man in the world, fortunately, is already very popular. Plus, Harry Styles already has lots of fansMost of whom are women. singer and musician, the young man has a charisma Infallible. And, her face has also been named the most beautiful face in the world in 2024!

Also read:

The most handsome and popular man in the world

The former member of One Direction, the most handsome man in the world, owns several properties. According to the trendhe will have charisma and There “Work Chief”, These two criteria, if we add them to his facial measurements, made him a very admirable person. Additionally, Harry Styles reportedly “Always natural and sexy expressions”Which certainly adds to his list of qualities.

Thanks to his sense of humor, his natural smile and his dream hair, Harry Styles deserves the title of the most handsome man in the world. And if it doesn’t always fit into boxes, especially when it comes to fashion style, the thirty-year-old man attracts a large number of people. What if it wasn’t all just subjective, as science tries to prove? Mystery…