According to science, when and why do you get goosebumps?

Sometimes a story with a high emotional charge or an unexpected caress becomes the reason for what we colloquially call a roll of the dice. Goosebumps and what scientists call aesthetic coolness, However, not all humans have the same emotional and skin sensitivity.

To try to spot a pattern, US researchers created a model which, they claim, can accurately predict 73.5% accuracy When will a person ever experience such a chill when he listens to beautiful music or a motivational speech?

felix schoeller and colleagues surveyed 2,937 people in Southern California through an online platform, collecting data on their personality, demographic background and emotional state. The authors later exposed the respondents 40 audiovisual clips The one that generated emotion on social media was chosen because commentators reported experiencing aesthetic chills while watching and listening.

The clip included a choral performance, a minister’s graduation speech, poetry readings by Charles Bukowski and Mary Oliver, pop songs by Radiohead and Sigur Rós, and scenes from the films. hunger games And everything everywhere at once among many others.

those who feel the coldest

Researchers created a model that identifies factorsDemographic, Psychographic and Contextual This will allow us to predict whether a person will experience aesthetic coolness while watching or listening to a clip.

People who reported having alert and in good mood Those who were tired or in a bad mood were more likely to feel cold than those who were cold. Other factors that were related to a higher likelihood of getting a cold included Must be between 35 and 44 years old, male, Democrat, and have a bachelor’s degree, psychological characteristics In form of extraversion And this Conscientiousness The experience of chills was also predicted by higher scores on specific psychological scales that measure a person’s tendency to feel chills. emotionally moved (Kama Muta Frequency Scale) and absorbed at this time (Modified Telligen Absorption Scale).

According to the authors, additional research on how emotional experiences are shaped by psychological, demographic, and cultural variables could ultimately inform the use of aesthetic coolness as a non-pharmaceutical treatment for affective disorders such as depression.