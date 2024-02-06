According to The Wall Street Journal, Tesla executives fear losing their position with Elon Musk if they don’t use drugs

File: Elon Musk during an event with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, November 2, 2023. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Poole (associated Press)

That Elon Musk consumes drugs is not a surprise to anyone. In 2018 he smoked marijuana during a YouTube interview with Joe Rogan and it has since become known that he occasionally tries other dissociative drugs such as ketamine because, according to him Tweeted In June, there are “better alternatives” to treating depressive disorders than traditional drugs.

But the situation has started going out of control. Due to fear of being fired or excluded from decision making, some members of Tesla’s board of directors have felt pressure to work with their CEO Cocaine, Ecstasy, LSD, Mushrooms and KetamineA report in The Wall Street Journal on Sunday cited people who witnessed or were informed about the use of the drugs.

Nasal ketamine and ecstasy diluted in a bottle of water

Sources said they have observed Musk recreationally ingesting ketamine via nasal spray over the past few years, and that he often carries a bottle of water laced with diluted ecstasy. According to TWSJ, Musk uses these drugs at parties and corporate holidays, where he invites his trusted executives at Tesla and SpaceX.

The quantity of drugs handled at these meetings is so high that it has clearly created a situation culture of group acceptance, In which Musk’s closest business partners fear losing their wealth and social status if they refuse to consume. These top managers have earned stock options worth millions of dollars.

“I will continue to do this”

Musk, 52, has not denied the claims. In fact, he speculated in an X post in early January that he would continue to use drugs, when he responded to a follower’s comment urging him to sue the media that reported the news. .

“With that, I made Tesla the world’s most valuable car company (the Model Y is the best-selling vehicle on Earth) and SpaceX the world’s most valuable space company (about 80% of all payloads in orbit last year). . Whatever you’re doing, you should obviously keep doing it!tweeted the world’s second richest man, according to Forbes’ real-time rankings.

Musk’s alleged drug habits were revealed after a previous TWSJ report published in January They jeopardize the billions of dollars in government contracts SpaceX has received As a defense contractor, NASA said in a statement to Bloomberg that it has “no evidence of non-compliance by SpaceX on how it addresses drug and alcohol-free workforce rules.”

The TWSJ report also indicated that, as far as is known, no authorities attending or participating in these parties have taken steps to address the problem, which some consider “worrisome”.

Musk and his alleged drug problem are at the center of recent controversy, with TWSJ reporting that a former Tesla director was so concerned by Musk’s unpredictable behavior that she decided not to run for re-election to the board of directors. In which a “shameful” meeting was also discussed The billionaire arrived about an hour late and wandered around for about 15 minutes, talking gibberish.

Does Elon Musk need to go to “rehab”?

Reports indicate that people close to the Tesla CEO have proposed that he enter a rehabilitation retreat. Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, Musk’s friend and former member of the auto company’s board of directors, reportedly offered him his private island in Hawaii for detox two years ago.

But in a series of tweets on Sunday night, Musk ridiculed the reports and assured that “nobody has mentioned rehabilitation to me.” “Secondly, if they say I was able to make Tesla the most valuable automaker ever and SpaceX the most valuable space company ever, that’s the biggest compliment I’ve ever received!”.

First of all, no one ever mentioned rehab to me. Second, if they’re saying that I was able to *simultaneously* make Tesla the most valuable carmaker ever and SpaceX the most valuable space company ever, that’s the biggest compliment I’ve ever received! – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 5 February 2024

The normalized use of psychedelic drugs among the most powerful minds in Silicon Valley made headlines in June, also from sources consulted by TWSJ. Some executives said they began dabbling in psychedelics in search of mental clarity or to address health issues. But the reality is that many people use drugs at scandalous parties where attendees are asked to sign confidentiality agreements.

