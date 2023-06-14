According to these celebs, style this dress with boots in summer

Shoes in summer? fashion forward Celebrities vote. While knee-high boots aren’t your natural go-to when the weather warms, Katie Holmes, Priyanka Chopra, Emily Ratajkowski and Rihanna made a compelling case at the start of the season for wearing boots under a summer outfit.

The Ultimate Summer Combination: Dress and Shoes

Lately, stars have been styling the boots with everything from ultra-short miniskirts to lace slip dresses and T-shirt dresses. High heels are particularly popular, especially versions with pointed toes.

When it comes to brands, Milan’s Paris Texas is an all-time favorite a listers, is loved for its classic silhouettes and buttery soft leather. Founder and creative director Annamaria Brivio previously told British Vogue, “I follow my instincts more than trends when it comes to the materials I use and I always like to play with splashes of color.”

Find out below how to style a dress with boots this summer according to celebrities.

sophia richie

Anyway Richie, who has one of the best summer wardrobes, chooses to combine a pair of cream colored shoes with a white long T-shirt dress.

Arket T-Shirt Dress

White T-Shirt Dress, €48

LK Bennett ankle boots

Suede Ankle Boots, €378

Simon Ashley

the look is a little less casual bridgertonactress Simone Ashley, who According Mini dress with a pair of high heel black shoes.