Acherness: Is there a season 2 with Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway?

This rumor has been spreading on the web for many days. It is actually rumored that the series merciless, which was a hit on Netflix when it released last April, has finally been renewed for a second season, starring a great pair in the lead roles: Jake Gyllenhaal and Anna Hathaway. So, information or fraud? SFR News Come to the point.

There was a real tidal wave in the series from the first day of broadcast. Netflix co-production merciless , beef True to its original title – a collaboration with American production company A24, it actually took first place on the podium for most viewed content during its exit. Despite its worldwide success, subscribers were warned from the beginning: being a so-called ”limited” miniseries, it should theoretically not be renewed for a second season. However, it may be that the platform that created TUDUM has ultimately reversed its decision…

Acharnes: Second season in the pipeline?

Announced as a 10-episode miniseries, merciless has not only attracted Netflix subscribers. Overall, the series that brought together Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, and David Cho earned 44 trophies from 58 nominations. Among the most prestigious awards, we will especially remember the 8 Emmy Awards, including Best Miniseries, Best Actor in a Miniseries and Best Actress in a Miniseries. Given the immense global success, We understand why Netflix might bet on a second season of its successful series.

Beautiful people in the cast of season 2 of AcharnÃ©s?

According to American media deadline, series creator Lee Sung Jin may have opted for completely different casting for this new season. Our colleagues actually confirm that the Korean-American writer and director is currently working on an independent story, and is still carrying the codes of the successful series. So these are the two couples who could appear in this season 2: Jake Gyllenhaal, who recently starred road houseand Anne Hathaway (The Devil Wears Prada, Ocean’s 8) for the first couple, as well as for Charles Melton (riverdale, bad boys 3) and Kelly Spaeny (Priscilla, The Craft: The New Witches) to include the second pair.

For now, let’s keep in mind that nothing is official. Even though this hypothetical casting might make our mouths water, these are only rumors at the moment and no announcement has been made by the streaming giant. to be continued…

Excellent first season of the series, while waiting for a possible season 2 merciless To be (re)watched on Netflix.

