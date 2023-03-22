Act at City Hall marks International Down Syndrome Day



“A person with Down syndrome is like any other human being. Cry, smile, have feelings.” The words, full of feelings, are from Jeferson Beserra Mesquita, self-advocate of Apae, in an act held at City Hall this Tuesday (21) to mark the International Day of Down Syndrome.

“Today is a special day for people with disabilities. We are special because we have people around us who welcome and protect us”, added Jeferson, who praised the work developed by Apae.

The event was attended by the deputy mayor and secretary of Labor, Economic Development and Tourism, Damiano Neto, other representatives of the City Hall, councilors and municipal entities.

The date chosen for the celebration, 3/21, alludes to the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome, which causes the syndrome. According to the Virtual Health Library of the Ministry of Health, in each human cell there are 46 chromosomes, divided into 23 pairs. Down syndrome is generated by the presence of a third copy of chromosome 21 in all cells of the organism, totaling 47 chromosomes.

In his speech, Damiano congratulated the work of entities that assist people with Down syndrome in Araraquara, such as Apae Araraquara (Association of Parents and Friends of the Disabled), Conviva Down, Fundação Toque and AAEE (Association of Specialized Educational Assistance ).

“Today’s act is another step in all the work carried out by Mayor Edinho’s management in promoting human rights and combating prejudice. One of our government’s missions is to make Araraquara a more humane, fair, supportive and inclusive city. And events like this show that, with the support of all of you, we are on the right path”, said Damiano, who represented Mayor Edinho at the event.

The mayor, Paulo Landim (PT), stated that the act was important to celebrate diversity, inclusion and respect for difference. “We must work daily to build a fair and egalitarian society, in which people have access to the same rights and opportunities”, declared the councilor.

Marcelo Mazeta, Secretary of Human Rights and Popular Participation, stated that the City Hall secretariats spare no efforts to promote human rights and equality. One of the examples presented was the thematic plenary on People with Disabilities in the Participatory Budget. “Events like this one today are of great importance for the population to raise awareness and to fight prejudice”, he added.

The technical and pedagogical director of Apae Araraquara, Adriana Biasiolo, said that around 380,000 people live with Down syndrome in Brazil, with an incidence of one case in every 700,000 births. “We need to educate the population to end prejudice. We have to believe in the person’s potential and work for inclusion. It is a genetic accident that cannot be prevented, but it can be guided, ”she explained.

The act also featured the group Happy Downs, made up of students from Apae Araraquara, who performed a dance number to the song “Firework”, by Katy Perry.

The councilor Alcindo Sabino (PT) was also at the event; the Advisor for Policies for Persons with Disabilities, Fernando Supesche; other municipal coordinators and advisors; José Azevedo Pereira Coelho, representing the entity Conviva Down; Maria Alice Rodrigues de Souza Palaçon, representing the AAEE; in addition to students assisted by the entities.



























































