Activision begins to report maps that recreate Call of Duty in Fortnite for Copyright

Ever since the release of the Unreal Fortnite-powered Fortnite Map Creator 2.0, imaginative users have created scenarios that bring the craziest ideas to the game with quite a quality, and have even recreated maps from other games with great precision, demonstrating the capabilities of the new graphics engine implemented.

Unfortunately for the most creative users, the limit of the creation of maps is not set by Unreal, but by copyright. Previously, Epic Games mentioned that users who do not respect the Copyright when creating maps will not be able to earn money, to which are now added the claims of video game companies: the streamer Jake Lucky, mentioned that Activision is already trying to delete maps based on Call of Duty content.

Jake Lucky mentions the case of Mist Jawa, which recreated Call of Duty maps like Zombie or Rust modes, but which received a direct message from Activision advising to delete the maps created with inspirations to its title to avoid possible copyright claims. Like Mist Jawa, other map makers got the same messages, so they had to delete every one of their CoD-based builds.

By cod the translator refers to CoD

“This makes a lot of sense and was unavoidable, BUT I hope that creators who have a distinctive creative spin on inspirations from other games are somehow allowed a solution.” Mention Jake.

This copyright claim leaves open the possibility that other companies might do the same, to avoid re-creations on a system that is highly accurate at the time. The map creators will have to work based on their own creativity to avoid falling into legal problems that affect Epic Games and the players.

