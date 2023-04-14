Activision Blizzard is sued by the US Department of Justice for ‘suppressing the salaries of esports competitors’

The United States Department of Justice has registered a lawsuit against the video game company Activision Blizzard. In it, the legality of the so-called competitive balance tax is questioneda measure that the company implemented in sagas esports leagues such as Overwatch either call of duty.

What exactly is this tax?

The Competitive Balance Tax was designed by Activision Blizzard to penalize esports teams that pay their players more money than the company officially stipulates. For Jonathan Kanter, assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s antitrust division, that tax prevented professional players from having optimal working conditions and competitive.

“Today’s lawsuit makes clear that the Antitrust Division remains committed to the protection of workers in all types of industries against anti-competitive conduct,” said Kanter. “Video games and esports are among the most popular and fastest growing forms of entertainment in the world today, and professional players of esportsThey, like all workers, deserve the benefits of competition for their services. Activision’s conduct prevented that from happening,” he continued.

After this lawsuit was made public, Reuters sources say that the Department of Justice would have reached an agreement with Activision Blizzard to solve the problemalthough it has not yet transpired what it would consist of.

For its part, the video game company has issued a statement in which it explains that this tax was never collected and that, although they consider that it was legal and did not have an adverse impact on the salaries of the playersthey removed it from their rules in October 2021. The plaintiffs themselves also acknowledge knowing that the tax disappeared as of that date, so the case will later be evidenced for Activision Blizzard.