Activision Blizzard would have limited the salaries of eSports players, according to a complaint from the United States | spain | mexico | call of duty | overwatch | TECHNOLOGY

The US Department of Justice reported on Monday that it has filed a complaint against Activision Blizzardconsidered one of the main firms of video gamefor imposing rules that limited the competition of players in professional leagues.

The company is also blamed eliminate wages of those esports players.

“Today’s lawsuit makes clear that the Antitrust Division remains committed to protecting workers in all types of industries from anticompetitive conduct.said Deputy US Attorney Jonathan Kanter of the Antitrust Division.

The complaint filed in the District Court for the District of Columbia, where Washington is located, alleges that in two esports leagues property of Activision, the so-called Competitive Balance Tax.

That tax sought penalize teams from Overwatch and Call of Duty leaguesrespectively, if their players’ compensation exceeded a threshold set by Activision.

The Antitrust Division also filed a consent proposal to address its competition concerns.

If the Court validates it, that decree would prohibit the company from imposing any standard that, directly or indirectly, limit player compensation in any of Activision’s professional esports leagues, or to tax, fine or penalize any team if the salary of its players exceeds a certain amount.

That proposal would require Activision to certify that it has ended the “Competitive Balance taxes” in its professional leagues, implement revised antitrust compliance and whistleblower protection policies, and notify and explain the final ruling to the teams and players in your leagues.