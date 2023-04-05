Activision has grown tired of players enjoying Fortnite with its best maps and has made a drastic decision to avoid it – Fortnite

Fortnite Creative 2.0 was being used to recreate Call of Duty multiplayer maps, but Activision is claiming copyright.

One of the best news in recent weeks is Fortnite Creative 2.0, a mode that gives unleash your imagination providing endless tools to create maps. Until now the community was creating many multiplayer maps of the Call of Duty saga, but it seems that this It has not been very funny to Activision.

As reported by Wccftech, Activision is starting to broadcast DMCA takedowns against those users who were reimagining maps similar to those used in the call of duty multiplayer. One of those affected has been Jake Lucky, a content creator who has realized that if you do not publish the map you can be expelled even from Fortnite attending to the Epic Games policies.





Also, it seems that Activision also does not like the idea that it can be played like in a Call of Duty. Mist Jawa is another artist than created the Shipment map and now he has stated the following: “I already I will not create any map again copyrighted. Modern Fortfare (one of his projects) along with some zombie maps have been removed and are no longer playable. I still plan create unique experiences for shooter lovers and zombie fans. I also deleted all the YT tweets and videos related to the topic,” she concludes.

What is Creative 2.0?

One of the great victories of Epic Games has been the Creative mode 2.0, which is the evolution of the creative mode that we find in Fortnite. Their capabilities and features they go beyond a simple ‘update’. He is a very professional and very superior compared to normal creative mode. In this way, users can create your own games and experiences to then publish them in Fortnite and be enjoyed by the rest of the community, and the best thing is that it is based on Unreal Engine 5.





