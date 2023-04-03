Activision requires Fortnite Creative 2.0 to remove all Call of Duty related content

Activision began removing Fortnite Creative 2.0 maps inspired by the Call of Duty franchise,



Fortnite Creative 2.0 opened endless doors of possibilities for innovation. Unreal Editor allows users to create new games and experiences within Fortnite’s creative mode. One of the best creations we’ve seen so far is a remake of the original Fortnite map.

Passionate CoD fans used Creative 2.0 to recreate Rust and classic zombie maps. Modern Warfare 2 players flocked to relive some of their favorite experiences, but the nostalgic rush will be short-lived.

On April 3, CharlieINTEL confirmed that “Activision began using the DMCA and requesting the removal of Call of Duty related content in Fortnite Creator mode.”

Activision has started a DMCA and request removal of Call of Duty related content in Fortnite Creator Mode. pic.twitter.com/41lXureMop —CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) April 3, 2023

Mist Jawa created Rust and other zombie maps in Fortnite Creative 2.0. After Activision began cracking down, they stated, “I will no longer recreate any copyrighted maps.”

“Modern Fortfare, along with some zombie maps, have been removed and are no longer playable. I still plan to create unique experiences for fans of shooters and zombies.”

Fortnite Creative Mapmakers earn real money rewards based on how much players engage with their content. Epic Games explicitly stated that players could not use another person’s IP to create monetized content with Unreal Editor.