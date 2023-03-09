Activison: Microsoft offers Call of Duty to PlayStation for 10 years

Microsoft and sony continue in an all-out legal war for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by the company that owns the brand Xbox. With the purchase of this company, those from Redmond would become the owners of some of the best-known franchises in the video game industry such as WarCraft, StarCraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Candy Crush and of course, call of duty.

The latter remains a bone of contention among these tech firms due to the fact that sony considers that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard could end up blocking its users’ access to the shooter video game franchise. Nevertheless, Microsofthoping that his rival will finally change his mind, has offered him a contract that ensures that the titles of the saga will continue to reach consoles PlayStation for the next 10 years.

Call of Duty continues to cause conflict

The transaction of 68,700 million dollars has been in jeopardy for several months due to a lawsuit filed by the FTC of the United States and due to the doubts of the CMA and the European Commission regarding the impact that it would cause in this market. For this reason, to finally bring closure to this whole matter, a request has already been made to Microsoft already sony the corresponding documentation with the objective of taking a verdict in April.

Satya Nadella -CEO of Microsoft– and Phil Spencer -boss Microsoft Gaming and Xbox– have become fully involved in this case in order to close the acquisition. During the negotiation with sonythey have promised that the consoles PlayStation They will have an identical treatment to those of the Xbox and PC brands, stating that they are willing to sign a document that guarantees this permanence of call of duty and other series of Activision Blizzard for 10 years minimum.

However, Sony maintains its distrust and even mentioned the CMA of United Kingdom who fears that Microsoft will end up blocking a part of the content of future video games of Activision Blizzard for the versions of their consoles. The firm argues that its business model will collapse if, after the purchase, video games from call of duty and Devil arrive at xbox game pass since day 1.

Microsoft and Sony are still at odds

Yes ok sony does not have any authority to block the transaction, the truth is that their allegations have been sufficient argument for regulatory entities such as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) of the USA, the European Comission and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the United Kingdom hinder the purchase.

In addition, other allegations of sony before the British regulator indicate that they are concerned about the possibility that Microsoft increase the price of stocks call of duty on consoles PlayStationas well as that the quality of these editions is lower on purpose and that the multiplayer experience is not up to the level of its counterparts in Xbox. Previously, Microsoft signed an agreement with Nintendo and NVIDIA to bring Call of Duty to the consoles of the Japanese firm.

Like the PROGAMER fanpage on Facebook to keep you up to date with the latest news from video games, anime, comics and geek culture. In addition you can also listen to our PROGAMER Podcast on RPP Podcast, iTunes and Spotify.

Go to RPP News