Activity Program July 2023 Outdoor Center de Pailen

Butterfly tour in De Groot Peel National Park

On Sunday 2 July, the Staatsbosbeer will organize butterfly excursions in De Groot Peel National Park. This high moorland area is home to various specialized butterfly species, such as the phage butterfly and the mirror tadpole. Species you rarely see in the rest of the Netherlands. Join us in search of these special butterflies and learn what other species roam here. The excursion starts at 11.00 am at the desk of the Outdoor Center De Pelen at Mostdijk 15 in Oespel. Participation is €6 per adult and €4 per child and online reservations are required.

Peel Stage with Peter Habets

On Sunday 2 July there will be a performance by Estense singer-songwriter Peter Habets on the Peel stage of the outdoor Center de Pailen. Peter Habets writes about lust and life, pain and love, separation and death. English and Dutch folk with the occasional Irish touch. As a singer-songwriter, Peter accompanies himself on guitar and harmonica. There are two performances; at 13:30 and 15:00 at the Indoor Amphitheater of the Outdoor Center. An entry is a voluntary contribution that benefits PeelPodium. The outdoor center of Staatsbosbeer is located at Mostdijk 15 in Ospel at the entrance to the National Park de Groot Peel. Before or after the performance you can take a scenic walk in this beautiful nature reserve.

Discovering scents and colors at the Peel Discovery Tour de Groot Peel

On Sunday 9th July there will be a Peel Discovery Tour in De Groot Peel National Park ‘Discovering scents and colours’. Explore the world of plants by sight, smell, taste and feel in this high moorland. This way you will find out about the special qualities of the plants in the area and the herb garden. An informative, creative and playful family journey where doing and discovering together is central. For families with children over 4 years old.

The excursion starts at 11.00 am at the outdoor center De Pelen at Mostdijk 15 in Ospel. The route is 1.5-2 kms and the activity takes 1.5-2 hours. The cost of participation is €6.00 ​​for adults and €4.00 per child.

Peele Stage with Heart and Soul

On Sunday 9 July there will be a performance by the vocal group Heart & Soul on the Peelpodium of the outdoor Center de Pailen. Vocal group Heart & Soul has a wide choice of music with popular music from film, music and pop. With songs by Robbie Williams, Claudia de Breeze, Van Dyck Hout and Ed Sheeran, among others. All this under the inspiring leadership of conductor Emmy Stultiens-Vries. There are two performances; at 13:30 and 15:00 in the covered amphitheater of De Paalen. An entry is a voluntary contribution that benefits PeelPodium. The outdoor center of Staatsbosbeer is located at Mostdijk 15 in Ospel at the entrance to the National Park de Groot Peel. So before or after the performance you can take a lovely walk in this beautiful nature reserve.

Butterfly tour in De Groot Peel National Park

On Sunday 16 July, the Staatsbosbeer will organize butterfly excursions in De Groot Peel National Park. This high moorland area is home to various specialized butterfly species, such as the phage butterfly and the mirror tadpole. Species you rarely see in the rest of the Netherlands. Join us in search of these special butterflies and learn what other species roam here. The excursion starts at 11.00 am at the desk of the Outdoor Center De Pelen at Mostdijk 15 in Oespel. Participation is €6 per adult and €4 per child and online reservations are required.

Peel Stage with The Nags Head

On Sunday 16 July The Nags Head will perform at the Peelpodium of the outdoor Center de Pailen. The Nags Head is an amateur group consisting of enthusiastic musicians from Nederwert and Wert. Together they have a passion for Irish music. The name “The Nags Head” is inspired by something that has a lot to do with music in Ireland, namely Irish pubs. This is where the Irish gather together to drink, have a good time and sing the many national anthems. The performances will take place at 13:30 and 15:00 at the covered amphitheater of the outdoor Center De Pelen at Mostdijk 15 in Oslo. An entry is a voluntary contribution that benefits PeelPodium. Before or after the performance, you can take a scenic walk in the nearby De Groot Peel National Park.

Peel Discovery Tour ‘Looking for Summer’ in De Groot Peel National Park

Are you looking forward to summer too? Then on Wednesday 19 July join the ‘Looking for Summer’ excursion in De Groot Peel National Park. During this family outing you’ll do all kinds of fun in nature, accompanied by Peel’s guide from the Staatsbosbeer. Active, informative and even a little creative. Suitable for families with children over 4 years old. The excursion starts at 11.00 am at the desk of the Outdoor Center De Pelen at Mostdijk 15 in Oespel. The route is approximately 1.5 km and the activity takes 1.5 – 2 hours. Participation costs €6 per adult and €4 per child and online reservations are required.

Peel Stage with Fiesta Loco

Sunday July 23rd will be performed by Fiesta Loco, a group of four seasoned amateurs who are passionate Tex-Mex music. This music is concise, romantic, tropical, but above all, relaxing! Their repertoire includes songs by Roy Cooder, Los Lobos, the Sir Douglas Quintet and others. Texas Tornado. That much variety is enough for every music lover. There are two performances; at 13:30 and 15:00 in the covered amphitheater of De Paalen. An entry is a voluntary contribution that benefits PeelPodium. The outdoor center of Staatsbosbeer is located at Mostdijk 15 in Ospel at the entrance to the National Park de Groot Peel. So before or after the performance you can take a lovely walk in this beautiful nature reserve.

Peel Discovery Tour ‘Looking for Summer’ in De Groot Peel National Park

Are you looking forward to summer too? Then on Wednesday 26 July join the ‘Looking for Summer’ excursion in De Groot Peel National Park. During this family outing you’ll do all kinds of fun in nature, accompanied by Peel’s guide from the Staatsbosbeer. Active, informative and even a little creative. Suitable for families with children over 4 years old. The excursion starts at 11.00 am at the desk of the Outdoor Center De Pelen at Mostdijk 15 in Oespel. The route is approximately 1.5 km and the activity takes 1.5 – 2 hours. Participation costs €6 per adult and €4 per child and online reservations are required.

Photo workshop Nando Harmsen ‘At the end of the day’ in De Groot Peel

On Saturday 29 July, photographer Nando Harmsen will give a photo workshop in De Groot Peel National Park. The theme is ‘at the end of the day’. During this workshop you will learn how to creatively use focal length and viewpoint to capture landscapes in exciting ways. This technique is explained step by step so that it can be applied at the end of the day at sunset. The workshop is suitable for anyone who has an SLR camera, mirrorless system camera or similar camera with fully manual settings. The workshop takes approximately 4 hours and starts at 6 pm at the entrance of De Pelen Outdoor Center at Mostdijk 15 in Oslo. Participation cost 75,- per person. Maximum. 10 participants.

Online reservation: www.staatsbosbeheer.nl For more information, visit www.staatsbosbeheer.nl/depelen or contact the Butencentrum: [email protected] and by phone: 0495 – 641 497.