Actor Willem Nijolt (88) passed away

With his extraordinary mastery of singing, acting and dance technique, Willem Nijholt was in great demand as an actor for many theater productions, such as the musical ‘Foxtrot’ written by Annie MG Schmidt (1977).

“Willem, would you mind playing a gay man?” Annie asked Willem Nijolt in the mid-seventies. Gay liberation is in full swing then. Willem agrees on the condition that his role not become a parody. Annie writes the openly gay character Jules for him. Nijholt makes history when – in the role of Jules – he kisses his friend Paul. something that had never been shown on a Dutch stage before.

In the years that followed, Willem Nijolt played a number of gay characters on stage and TV, making a visible mark on gay liberation in the Netherlands. His enthusiasm was notable during an interview (2013) with Wilfried de Jong on the TV program ’24Uur Met’: “It is better for a person to be born directly than with the herd. My life is 78 years old, and I am often called a dirty man.” Nijolt said the following about then-Pope Benedict, who called gay marriage a threat to world peace: “That transvestite from Rome? They should end it,” says the music star. “it makes me angry.”