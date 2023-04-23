Actors & Actresses Who Have Sex Scenes With Their Partners In Real Life | lists

Sex scenes in films and series are done in the most professional way possible, with everything being choreographed by an intimacy coordinator. But sometimes actors who are in a real-life relationship have to play couples on screen, which can get pretty confusing.

That’s why we brought you a list of actors and actresses who had sex scenes with their partners off camera.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in a photo when they were still married

Former couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the beloved ‘Brangelina’, when they were still together, made a couple in the movie ‘By the Sea’ (2015) and had to record very spicy scenes together. About this, the actress said that the only way to make the scenes more comfortable was to “talk about the absurdity of it”.

“It’s the weirdest thing in the world to be naked in a bathtub with an iPad that shows the picture outside, while your husband is at the door and you instruct him to come in and make love to you,” she explained. “Love scenes are weird anyway, but when you’re doing a love scene with a person you actually have sex with? The only way to get over it was for us all to talk about the absurdity of it and make sure no one was feeling it. strange.”

Jolie added: “I couldn’t get out of the bathtub to get to the monitor because the director is naked. We’re artists and we want to be free, but Brad – it’s his wife. He was taking care of the towel. He had to hold the towel over me.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in a spicy scene from À Beira Mar

Kate Winslet and Sam Mendes

Sam Mendes and Kate Winslet in a photo when they were still married

Kate Winslet didn’t have to film a sex scene with her real-life partner, but she had to do it in front of her husband. At the time, the actress was married to filmmaker Sam Mendes, the director of ‘Running Road’ (2008) – a film in which she has a steamy moment with Leonardo DiCaprio.

She stated that it was a little strange knowing that her husband was only a few feet away and said: “It was the thought of, ‘OK, my husband is over there’. That was a little strange.”

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in Rolling Stones

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky played a couple in ’12 Heroes’ (2018) and the star faced this moment in a very comical way. “We were rehearsing these characters for seven or eight years,” he joked.

About the filming process, the ‘Thor’ star stated that they didn’t do something he was used to. “That was the big difference – the cameras and the lights – that we weren’t used to. It’s not the normal scenario for us.”

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky in 12 Heroes

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart made one of the most beloved movie couples of the early 2000s. They ended up taking their romance to life and had to record their first and only sex scene together in the final film of the ‘Twilight’ franchise, in ‘Breaking Dawn – Part 1’ (2011).

Pattinson revealed that the scene was even more uncomfortable to shoot, precisely because of their off-screen relationship. “I think the more comfortable you guys get with each other, the harder it gets to do any kind of really intense relationship scenes,” he shared.

“You’re like, ‘I don’t want to embarrass myself in front of this person.’” he continued. “Watching other people have sex is never going to be that spectacular anyway. It’s a strange thing when there’s so much hype about it. You’re like, ‘God, I hope this lives up to this.'”

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in the Twilight saga

Madonna and Guy Ritchie

Madonna and Guy Ritchie

The great music icon Madonna had to be directed by her then-husband Guy Ritchie in a sex scene in the movie ‘Destino Insólito’ (2002). She revealed that the scene was filmed towards the end of filming because “the whole crew was waiting for Guy’s head to explode from her body”.

“We saved the physical material until the end of filming – and I think everyone expected bombs to go off,” she added. Madonna’s co-star Adriano Giannini even shared that he was “terrified” to film the scene in front of the singer’s husband.