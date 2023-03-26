Actors Confirm Changes In ‘Through The Spider-Verse’ That May Have Delayed In 2022

In the most recent issue of Empire Magazine, highlighting Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse starring Oscar Isaac (as Spider-Man 2099 / Miguel O’Hara) and Hailee Steinfeld (Ghost Spider/Gwen Stacy), it was commented among the actors about last-minute changes that happened in the Spider-Verse sequel that ended up being delayed from last year to this year.

When asked if there were a lot of last-minute line adjustments with his character, Oscar

Isaac said that “Yes. It helps a lot that many of these characters are masked, so you can keep changing lines until the last second (laughs). For something as seemingly rigid as animation, the amount of experimentation we have to do in this film was a lot of fun. The way they (Lord and Miller) work is a beautiful combination of finding pathos and humor, but also making fun of it and being willing to try anything.”

Hailee Steinfeld said that by seeing this process of changing things at the last second, “you have fun”, adding that “watching Lord and Miller doing their thing is a show in itself. It’s amazing to see them creating things in the moment, making -the funniest, most emotional, most grounded. You’ll go into a recording session, like, ‘This (film) is coming out in a few weeks, guys. What are we doing here?!’ But every time you go out, you feel like there’s been an improvement. They’re such perfectionists: I really admire that.”

On a recent podcast episode of The Town with Matthew Belloni, host Matthew Belloni revealed that the animation encountered several issues during production. In addressing Into the Spider-Verse’s box office prospects, Belloni briefly noted that these issues – which caused “several” scenes to be reworked – translated into a film that was much more expensive to make than the previous film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. :

“Well, it cost a lot more than the first one because they had a lot of trouble with this one, and they threw a bunch of stuff out and back – it’s Lord & Miller and they kind of write as they go…”

For reference, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse had a budget of $90 million. Since Through the Spider-Verse is reportedly more expensive, it’s likely its budget will be at least $100 million, if not more. The sequel has also suffered two delays since its announcement (the sequel was initially slated for an April 2022 release, then an October release), making it possible that these production issues factored into the studio’s decision to delay the film.