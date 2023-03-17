Actors who won Oscars for less than 30 minutes on screen
Admin
19 hours ago
Entertainment
64 Views
These celebrities needed less than 30 minutes to make their names in movie history!
Actors who won Oscars for less than 30 minutes on screen – there was an actress who only stayed 5!
Winning an Oscar nomination is no easy feat, taking home the iconic statuette is even harder! However, a select group of actors won gold for less than half an hour of screen time!
Examples include big names like Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins, whose respective Oscar wins for short performances prove that it’s quality (in acting) not quantity (in time) that counts at the awards.
In the gallery, find out which actors won Oscars for less than 30 minutes on screen and many others who received nominations for much less than that!
©
Getty Images
Anne Hathaway – ‘Les Miserables’ (2012)
Anne Hathaway took home the 2013 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her 15-minute role in Les Miserables.
© Getty Images
Jared Leto – ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ (2013)
Jared Leto won the 2014 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the film, which ran for 21 minutes.
© Getty Images
Nicole Kidman – ‘The Hours’ (2002)
Nicole Kidman took no less than the Oscar for Best Actress in ‘The Hours’ in an appearance that lasted 28 minutes!
© Getty Images
Penélope Cruz – ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona’ (2008)
Spanish actress Penélope Cruz received the award for Best Supporting Actress in 2009. Her screen time was 15 minutes in ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona’, a film by Woody Allen.
©
Getty Images
Frances McDormand – ‘Fargo’ (1996)
Frances McDormand’s first Oscar came when she played Minnesota Police Chief Marge Gunderson in the Coen Brothers’ 1996 classic. She appeared for 26 minutes and won Best Actress.
©
BrunoPress
Judi Dench – ‘Shakespeare in Love’ (1999)
Judi Dench took home the Best Supporting Actress award and appeared in the film for a brief 8 minutes!
© Getty Images
Anthony Hopkins – ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ (1991)
Anthony Hopkins’ chilling 16 minutes in ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ won him the 1992 Academy Award for Best Actor.
© Getty Images
Kim Basinger – ‘Los Angeles: Forbidden City’ (1997)
Kim Basinger’s performance lasted just 15 minutes, but it was more than enough to win her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.
©
Getty Images
Alan Arkin – ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ (2006)
Alan Arkin played the grandfather of the Hoover family in ‘Little Miss Sunshine’. The veteran won Best Supporting Actor for his 14 minutes of screen time.
©
Getty Images
Ingrid Bergman – ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ (1974)
The legendary Ingrid Bergman won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Agatha Christie’s 1974 adaptation, ‘Murder on the Orient Express’. She appeared for 14 minutes and 18 seconds.
©
Getty Images
Louise Fletcher – ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ (1975)
Louise Fletcher played the iconic role of the sinister nurse Ratched in the 1975 classic. She only appeared on screen for 22 minutes, but her performance has gone down in history for its chilling cruelty.
©
Getty Images
Beatrice Straight – ‘Network’ (1976)
Beatrice Straight won the statuette for Best Supporting Actress in 1977 for her five minutes on the scene, being the shortest performance to win an Oscar!
© Getty Images
Ned Beatty – ‘Network’ (1976)
Co-star Ned Beatty took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role, which lasted six minutes on screen.
© Getty Images
David Niven – ‘Separate Lives’ (1958)
David Niven won an Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actor category for his 15-minute performance in ‘Separate Lives’ (1958).
© Getty Images
Anthony Quinn – ‘Lust to Live’ (1956)
Anthony Quinn played artist Paul Gaugin in director Vincente Minnelli’s biopic about the life of Vincent Van Gogh. He won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for just eight minutes of screen time!
©
Getty Images
Patricia Neal – ‘The Untamed’ (1963)
Patricia Neal won the 1964 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for 21 minutes. Her competitors appeared on screen for an average of 63 minutes.
©
Getty Images
Indicated
Now, a special mention to the actors who earned Oscar nominations for 10 screen minutes or less.
© Getty Images
Viola Davis – ‘Doubt’ (2008)
Viola Davis’ appearance lasted between 5-10 minutes, but was worthy of her second Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. It happened at the 2009 ceremony.
© Getty Images
Ruby Dee – ‘The Gangster’ (2007)
Ruby Dee was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2008 for her 10-minute performance.
© Getty Images
Hermione Baddeley – ‘Souls at Auction’ (1959)
Hermione Baddeley was only on screen for 2 minutes and 20 seconds, which was enough to earn her a Best Supporting Actress nomination.
© Getty Images
Culture
oscar
03/15/23
ENG News At The Minute
Winning an Oscar nomination is no easy feat, taking home the iconic statuette is even harder! However, a select group of actors won gold for less than half an hour of screen time!
Examples include big names like Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins, whose respective Oscar wins for short performances prove that it’s quality (in acting) not quantity (in time) that counts at the awards.
In the gallery, find out which actors won Oscars for less than 30 minutes on screen and many others who received nominations for much less than that!
SHARE THIS NEWS
Source link
Check Also
Alex Medeiros (alexmedeiros1959@gmail.com) In one of those strange and special moments when the universe conspires …