Actress Angelina Jolie once hired a man to kill herself

The 47-year-old actress, recognized for her talent and beauty, is also in the news due to her practices with social causes, but she has already caused controversy, and now it’s no different!

Actress Angelina Jolie, one of the most beautiful women in the world, has her oddities that draw attention.

One of her surprising actions was to hire an assassin to kill her. She decided to end her own life, so that no one would feel guilty, the idea was then to be murdered.

Angelina Jolie is an award-winning American actress and director, businesswoman and activist.

She said that the killer himself decided to withdraw the offer and asked her to think a little better.

After weeks, Angelina, decided to continue living.

When Angelina was a little girl, she didn’t want to follow her mother’s advice to be a model, and chose to take a funeral director course, to learn how to prepare bodies for wakes.

During the period in which he lived with the American actor Billy Bob Thornton, from 2000 to 2003, the two even used pendants with each other’s blood as an amulet.

Angelina is still obsessed with knives, since she was 11 years old, she has a huge collection of them.

Upon winning the Oscar for best actress for “Girl Interrupted” (2000), she created a controversy by kissing her brother on the lips and saying that she was in love with him. The actress responded to the criticism by saying, “It was disappointing that something so beautiful and pure could be turned into a circus.”

Angelina is the daughter of actor Jon Voight, 83 years old, with a long career in cinema, he won the Oscar for best actor in 1979 for his performance in “Amargo Regresso”.

Angelina learned to live from an early age in an artistic environment linked to cinema and theater, having her father Jon Voight an actor and her mother Marcheline Bertrand also an actress.

As a teenager, he had difficulty dealing emotionally with people, he had insomnia, an eating disorder, used drugs and had depression.

At age 24, she had a nervous breakdown and was hospitalized for 24 hours in the psychiatric ward at the UCLA Medical Center. She had relationship problems with her father for years because of his cheating on her mother. Years later, the two started talking again.

After the adoption of their first child, much has changed.

Angelina Jolie had three marriages, the first to British actor Jonny Lee Miller from 1996 to 2000, the second to Billy Bob Thornton. And finally with actor Brad Pitt from 2005 to 2019, with whom she has six children, three biological: twins Knox Léon and Vivianne Marcheline, and Shiloh Nouvel. The other three are adopted: Maddox Chivan, Pax Thien and Zahara Marley, each of a different nationality.



