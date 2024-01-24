Actress Anne Hathaway got a photoshoot done in solidarity

published
Anne HathawayShe organizes a photo shoot to show solidarity with the strikers
Actress Anne Hathaway was to pose for “Vanity Fair” magazine, whose staff walked off the job on Tuesday. Already dressed and ready, he slammed the studio door.
- By
This could have been a scene from “The Devil Wears Prada.” Actress Anne Hathaway locked the door of a photo studio in New York on Tuesday morning where she was to pose for “Vanity Fair.” In solidarity with the employees of the press group to which the magazine belongs, who were on strike that day, several US media reported.
The American actress was getting her makeup and hair done before the shoot when she learned that more than 400 employees of the Condé Nast group were walking out for 24 hours following a wave of layoffs within the company. The company, which he accused, reneged on its commitments during negotiations.
The union said thanks
“They haven’t even started taking pictures yet,” a member of the Condé Nast union told the trade magazine “Variety.” “Once Anne was told what was happening, she got up and left.” A gesture the union welcomed on Twitter: “Anne Hathaway, thank you for not walking out of our strike.”
However, the source clarifies that the “drama” did not start with the actress’ decision, and the photo shoot will be postponed to a later date.
Condé Nast Press Group also notably owns the magazines “Vogue”, “GQ”, “Allure” and “Glamour”. Its editorial director is none other than the editor-in-chief of “Vogue”, the powerful Anna Wintour, who was parodied on screen in “The Devil Wears Prada”, a film that made Anne Hathaway famous.