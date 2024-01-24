Actress Anne Hathaway got a photoshoot done in solidarity

Actress Anne Hathaway was to pose for “Vanity Fair” magazine, whose staff walked off the job on Tuesday. Already dressed and ready, he slammed the studio door.

Anne Hathaway did not hesitate to openly show her solidarity with the strikers at Condé Nast Press Group, which announced a restructuring plan in November. AFP

This could have been a scene from “The Devil Wears Prada.” Actress Anne Hathaway locked the door of a photo studio in New York on Tuesday morning where she was to pose for “Vanity Fair.” In solidarity with the employees of the press group to which the magazine belongs, who were on strike that day, several US media reported.

The American actress was getting her makeup and hair done before the shoot when she learned that more than 400 employees of the Condé Nast group were walking out for 24 hours following a wave of layoffs within the company. The company, which he accused, reneged on its commitments during negotiations.

The union said thanks

“They haven’t even started taking pictures yet,” a member of the Condé Nast union told the trade magazine “Variety.” “Once Anne was told what was happening, she got up and left.” A gesture the union welcomed on Twitter: “Anne Hathaway, thank you for not walking out of our strike.”

However, the source clarifies that the “drama” did not start with the actress’ decision, and the photo shoot will be postponed to a later date.