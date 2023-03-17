Actress Gwyneth Paltrow reveals restrictive diet and is criticized on the networks

An excerpt from actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s interview with the ‘Dear Media’ podcast went viral on social media. That’s because the 50-year-old star described her beauty and well-being secret, which consists of a restrictive diet and daily exercise. The recipe prompted people on social media to criticize the actress and say she encourages eating disorders by describing her daily practice.

When questioned by the interviewer, Gwyneth Paltrow says that she has dinner at the beginning of the night and does a “good” intermittent fasting. “”Usually I eat something at midnight. And, in the morning, I eat things that don’t give me a blood sugar spike, so I drink coffee”, revealed the Oscar winner for ‘Shakespeare in Love’.

Then she says that she really likes to have soups at lunchtime. “I have bone broth (a kind of bone broth) for lunch many days,” she pointed out. In addition to Gwyneth, other celebrities also eat soup in their diets, as is the case with Kylie Jenner. The recipe promises to increase the feeling of satiety and control weight.

The actress details that she tries, every day, to do an hour of physical exercises. “Or I go for a walk, pilates, or my Tracy Anderson (weight loss program created by personal Tracy Anderson, which mixes dance steps, aerobic exercises, weights and functional accessories).”

The Hollywood star said that, after activities, she uses a brush for a kind of lymphatic massage, and 30 minutes of sauna.

For dinner, Paltrow’s choice follows the Paleolithic diet, based on cutting carbs and increasing protein and nut intake, and eats lots of vegetables. “It’s very important for me to maintain my ‘detox,’” she finished.

With only three meals a day – and all very light – social networks pointed out that she does a disservice to other women. “It’s basically an anorexia prescription. Being filthy rich and choosing not to eat is given as one of the pillars for the standard of beauty to be squalid thinness today”, criticized a Twitter profile.

Another profile referred to the actress as “a walking trigger for an eating disorder”. “This video is a super trigger, so if you have any difficulties with anything food / diet / wellness related, I would not watch it,” warned another.

intravenous diet

In another part of the interview recovered by internet users, she administered an intravenous nutrient supplement to herself. “I love IVs (intravenous). I was one of the first to adopt them,” she said.

The actress highlighted that she really likes to apply glutathione and phosphatidylcholine. “They are quite hard to find and make me feel really good,” she revealed. The first is used in defense against oxidative damage and the second is highly effective in treating localized fat.

A Twitter profile pointed out that the actress “simply gave up on meals” and that she could ingest the nutrients like “any normal person. “I’m just ‘ma’am, why don’t you eat an egg instead of piercing your arm to inject one of the egg’s components?” she questioned.

“This obsession with being thin is making her look weak. For the love of God, woman, eat something like normal people,” implored another Twitter user. One profile said that she looked like her father before he died of cancer.

‘Almond mom’

Outside Brazil, Paltrow is being called ‘almond mom’, or ‘almond mom’, in free translation. The term emerged in 2013, from an episode of the reality show ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’, in which the model Gigi Hadid, then a teenager, complained to her mother, Yolanda Hadid: “I feel very weak. I only ate half an almond.”

In response, Yolanda Hadid told her daughter: “Have some almonds and chew them really well.” ‘Almond moms’ then came to refer to women who pass on unhealthy food beliefs or disordered eating to their children and others.