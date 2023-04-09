Actress lost role in Globo for being too beautiful: “Beauty hurt me”

Surely, you’ve heard men and women saying that they’ve suffered prejudice for being beautiful. Some take it seriously, others make fun of it.

There was a case on television where an actress didn’t get a role on a soap opera because she was too sexy.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

a sensual image

Jennifer Setti he began his career in 2012, when he participated in Globo’s Salve Jorge. The following year, she was hired by Record and was in Dona Xepa (2013), Milagres de Jesus (2014) and Os Dez Mandamentos (2015), audience phenomenon at the station.

In an interview with Notícias da TV, on September 4, 2015, she said that beauty did not always help her, and yes, it hindered her.

“Beauty has always hurt me and my image was too sensual for some roles. I always had to work twice as hard to show what I could do. I lost important roles, including at Globo, because of that, ”she reported.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

an exotic beauty

According to Jeniffer, her “exotic beauty” did not let her move forward with some roles she wanted to do.

“When I graduated, at 19, I couldn’t do roles my age, because I already looked like a woman. People don’t take people with exotic beauty very seriously. This in Brazil, because exuberant women are exalted abroad, like Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez, for example ”, she pointed out.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

deceived actors

In addition to these aesthetic issues, she lamented the fact that many actors and actresses are deceived by teachers who teach acting courses.

“As I took many courses over my 12-year career, I saw a lot of things wrong. He paid dearly and received little in return. The actor is sometimes deceived, thinking he’s going straight from the course to television. It’s a tremendous mess,” he said.

Jeniffer was not the only actress who complained about beauty in the acting profession: Monique Lafond and Paula Bulamarqui made the same complaint.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Work is the most important

Monique was present in productions such as Fogo Sobre Terra (1974), Bravo! (1975), A Moreninha (1975), What King Am I? (1989), Quatro Por Quatro (1994), Coração de Estudante (2002), Paraíso Tropical (2007), among other works.

Even with all the success on TV, Monique Lafond told the Video Show, in February 2017, that her beauty only got in the way.

“For me, beauty gets in the way. It gets a degree of demand (great about that). All the time beauty comes before your work. They said ‘You look so beautiful’. And I thought like this: ‘Oh, that snot, but what about my work?’”, he confessed.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Leaving scene

Paula, who acted in hits such as O Sexo dos Anjos (1989), O Dono do Mundo (1991), Explode Coração (1995), Uga Uga (2000), Avenida Brasil (2012), Órfãos da Terra (2019), among others other soap operas, he reported that, after listening to advice from a friend, he understood that beauty was not everything.

“I remember when he (Caetano Veloso) said: ‘Paula, you’ll have to pierce your eye, make yourself fat, ugly, in order not to be a sex symbol. You are a beautiful woman, desired, that’s your image. You’ll have to work your characters around that’. I understood what he told me and I went to fight. I stayed a while without doing television, I started rejecting roles that had nothing more to say and decided to deepen my career. I realized that the actor has to be in a constant process of growth”, he declared to UOL in 2019.

So far, the actress’ last work was in the soap opera Verdades Secretas 2, shown by Globoplay in 2021.