Actress Rebel Wilson (43) comes up with a diet tip doctors don’t agree with

Diet Tips Celebrities Give: It’s not always a good combination. For example, now Hollywood star Rebel Wilson (43) is getting a lot of criticism. The actress lost a lot of weight and in an interview told why it was so. “We need a lot fewer calories than we thought.”

the actress you know from the film, among other things pitch perfect Nowadays one leads a much slimmer life than before. She said that she lost 30 kilos by choosing a healthier lifestyle. He just did another detox which took a week. In an interview she says, “I used to think that we need at least 1500 to 2000 calories a day, but it turned out to be completely wrong.” “Less than half is enough. Not every day, but regularly.”

Wilson also says to eat healthy, but especially in smaller portions. “I’ve learned not to snack in stressful situations or out of habit, such as in the car or at work. I only eat when I have to. Doctors don’t support the actress’ statements at all. It seems Eating 600 calories a day on a regular basis is not enough to call this type of diet healthy.