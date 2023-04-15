Actress wants Natalie Portman and Kate Winslet in the sequel – CinePOP Cinema

Actress Mabel Cadena made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe playing Namora in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and, while the actress doesn’t know if or when she’ll return to the MCU, she did reveal who she’d like to see in upcoming films.

“I wanted to have a fight scene with Danai Gurira (Okoye) next time. I really want to fight (Danai), but I don’t know. Natalie Portman, maybe, but I don’t know what the future holds. Well, maybe the MCU needs to give Kate Winslet the opportunity because maybe we can break the underwater shoot together next time.” ComicBook.

Winslet recently starred in ‘Avatar 2‘ and learned to hold his breath for more than seven minutes underwater.

What do you think of the idea?





please note that ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ was the only one marvel studios to conquer the seal “fresh” in the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes in 2022, with 84% approval. For comparison purposes, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ resides with 64%while ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ reached 74%.

The general consensus is that, despite not being able to surpass the first film, the feature thrills and differs from other productions of the Marvel when addressing topics such as mourning and overcoming.

We separate the excerpts from the main criticisms:

“You watch ‘Black Panther 2’ thinking about the movie that was never made, the story that was never finished and the life that was gone too soon.” (seattle times)

“It’s amazing how the strongest points of the first ‘Black Panther’ and its sequel are when their stories ignore their franchise obligations (in the Marvel universe).” (Los Angeles Times)

“’Black Panther 2′ is a film about grief and overcoming. It’s not as good as the first one, but it’s the right direction.” (Arizona Republic)

“Despite being as noisy as any superhero movie, ‘Black Panther 2’ is heartfelt and delivers effective drama – one of Marvel’s best.” (Observer)

“With reflections on personal loss and the pride of nations, ‘Black Panther 2’ is an incredible epic whose thematic and narrative maturity elevates the superhero genre to new heights.” (reverse)

“There are many things that are admirable about this film, especially the attention to detail, but many will miss the energy of the first film.” (vanity fair)

Directed by Ryan Cooglerthe sequence has Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, Danai Gurira It is Michaela Coel.

“In ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After‘, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from the intervening powers of the world after the death of King T’Challa. As the Wakandans struggle to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must unite with the help of Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (martin freeman) to forge a new path for the Kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a secret undersea nation, the film also features Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena It is Alex Livanalli.

The first ‘Black Panther’ was released in 2018 and made a huge splash at the box office, grossing over US$1.3 billion dollars worldwide. Additionally, it became the first superhero film to be nominated for Best movie at the Oscars.