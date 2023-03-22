Actress was surprised by the success of Entre Knives and Secrets

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, the Linda Drysdale of Between Knives and Secrets, commented in a recent interview that he was surprised by the success of the Netflix detective film.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Curtis answered about his experience during filming, and revealed that he was surprised by the success of Between Knives and Secrets. The actress stated that she was “quite isolated” during production and didn’t have a lot of screen time, which is why she didn’t expect such a positive response to her performance, and the film as a whole.

check out what Curtis shared below:

In fact, I was quite isolated. I was living alone in this weird hotel, and for a lot of the movie, I’m not inside. I was alone for a long time, and it was a very difficult time. It turned out to be this fantastic movie. I would never have known that the movie we were making was the movie we made. It wasn’t evident to me because Ryan was so specific in his methodology, and it’s not like we’re all watching monitors and seeing all the work. We had no idea. We would just do our little thing and then go home. It was such a delicious surprise.

‘Between Knives and Secrets’ had direction of rian johnson (Looper) and became a critical and public success.

In addition to Daniel Craig (007: Operation Skyfall) as Benoit Blanc, the cast also brought with Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Ana De Armas (Blade Runner 2049), Don Johnson (Watchmen), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Toni Collette (Unbelievable), Michael Shannon (The Man of Steel) Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World), Lakeith Stanfield (Uncut Jewels) and Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why).

In Between Knives and Secrets, after celebrating 85 years of age, the famous crime writer Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead inside his property. Soon, detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is hired to investigate the case and discovers that, among the mysterious employees and the conflicted family of Harlan, everyone can be considered a suspect in the crime.