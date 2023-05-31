Acts are talking tough: How big is my name on a festival poster?

Maybe he thought no one would notice. Or it won’t matter. But the ‘correction’ that singer Janet Jackson made in 2019 was thanks to the famous name poster with which British pop festival Glastonbury announced its acts for that year. In her edit, which Jackson posted to Instagram, her name was suddenly on the top line, ahead of other headliners – bands The Killers and The Cure, rapper Stormzy and singer Kylie. And not after that, as in the original design.

An entire line of its own. a place at the top. Capital letters, or at least larger than the other step names. The band’s name in their own logo, for example in gothic, burning or dripping metal poster-like letters. Italic block letters (Billie Eilish), typewriter letters (Rage Against the Machine), slime in balls (The Killers), with a shadow or letters that move loosely in a wave like wet feet. Add lightning flash (Metallica, AC/DC), flame, zodiac sign, etc.

It has become a solid part of artist booking negotiations: The billing, Place on the festival poster – now not so much in physical form as in digital announcement – sometimes drives programmers to extremes. The bigger the festival, the more important is the conversation about the line of names. When finances are settled, only two things matter: the running orders (game time, who will play before and after) and billing (How the artist is mentioned on the poster).

ruler

“It can be blood, sweat and screams,” says Maarten van Vugt, hip-hop programmer at Rolling Loud Rotterdam (formerly Woo Ha!) and North Sea Jazz. “With these two points only an artist manager or an agency can prove that he can achieve something for his artists. Studying timetables and posters has become a day job. Sometimes it’s really confusing to have a ruler next to the letters.

Programmer Joy Ruchetti of Paaspop and Noorderslag, among others, can confirm this. “The greater the prestige of the festival, the more important the letters become. This is the first thing that is noticed is how big my artist is on this compared to so-and-so. And vice versa, I am quietly sent festival posters from America by unknown names. Eg: Just look how big that band is.

Festival poster is a brand race. The one who is at the top, his reputation increases. Artist agencies closely monitor whether their artists reach the right locations or not. “This is pure marketing. Expect: brand building”, noted Joy Ruchiti. “Bands will also be willing to sacrifice something to get bigger or higher on the poster. It’s an ego boost. And the placement reflects other negotiations with other festivals.

Politics

Outdated, you might think, such a name poster. As if tickets are still being sold for that. Yet there are still plenty of festivals that use them, especially on their social media. Coachella, the quintessential American festival that takes place in the California desert, is eagerly awaited every year. That colorful festival poster, a mess of names, usually has you licking your lips: one big pop star after another. Last April, Björk, The Chemical Brothers, The Weeknd, Rosalia, Frank Ocean and Bad Bunny performed.

But there’s quite a bit of politics hidden behind that pleasant rain of names — online, as a joke, a Coachella poster goes around featuring artist agencies — the most influential to the biggest. “It’s hard played out there,” Joy Ruchetti knows, “with extreme demands and desires. If there’s a change, that whole poster has to be re-examined with the artists who’ve already taken their positions.” Agreed. That’s why Coachella always comes out with all the names at once.”

A so-called alphabet poster, with the names in order from a to z, can prevent a lot of jitters. For example, North Sea Jazz has been doing this for about eight years now. Or Terai. And of course, that’s how young talent can suddenly be pitted against a well-paid jazz legend.

“It’s a boon,” says booker Kim Blom of Mojo Concerts. “We saw discussions on pop and hip-hop festivals happening more and more frequently. A series of names alphabetically is a great way to give equal attention to all genres, from jazz, soul to pop, to North Sea jazz. Pop only to the fore. And later jazz names would give the wrong impression of the mix in this celebration. Also careful: all function in the same typology. “It ends all discussion, it’s not part of the conversation.”

Now there is also the case that ticket sales for festivals such as North Sea Jazz or Lowlands will be fine. Smaller festivals really need their tractors in chocolate letters. The multi-day Paaspop in Schijndel (April) chose a mixed form: the biggest names were mentioned in three sentences per day; The rest were not mentioned.

“The artists who could sell Ziggo Dome came in on the top line,” explains Joy Ruchetti. “As a Dutch artist, if you can sell Afas Live, you get the second line. And so we see what makes sense. One font, one size and in order. Maarten van Vugt also believe in it.” It takes the sting out. Even though he is crazy sometimes, he laughs. “Did you pay a fortune for a band with the letter ‘T’ on the poster?”

Two major headliners will soon be performing on the large Rolling Loud outdoor stage in the parking lot of Ahoy Rotterdam: American hip-hop stars Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott. Both have forcefully written in bold letters on the poster. However, the deal could be finalized only after determining who would be named first. Solution? Almost too simple: mention of the day and too little of the rest.

headliner

It’s no news that closing acts on the main stages underline the image of a festival. Sometimes as a gauge of the music economy, when hip-hop wins out over rock, or how electronics have been re-embraced by pop. Sometimes in the form of an embrace of pop history: Here are the rock legends again. With the recruitment of four seasoned rock heroes from the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney or Bruce Springsteen, Pinkpop dominated the news for a while.

If an artist becomes prominent, it grows in respect for both the industry and visitors’ perception. What is not found is sour. For example, Architects, a metalcore band from Brighton, England, canceled their performance at Jera On Air in Yselstein (Limburg) in 2019. They were originally booked to headline and could not settle for their lower position on the festival poster. A matter of principle, according to architects.

“Deals can spur that,” agrees Maarten van Vugt. “If the competitor is behind the same artist then the position of the headliner certainly plays a role. A major international act receives multiple offers. Will you be performing at North Sea Jazz in July or will you be playing in Spain? Money and the size of the festival are important. But of course the playing time and running order – your place in the block schedule. Which time slot is right for you and who played for you.

Streaming figures of artists are hard to come by when booking these days. “Though they’re not perfect,” says Van Vugt. “There are rock bands that sell out Afas Live four times and have great fans, but do very little on TikTok.” Sometimes you just have to follow your gut. Take rapper/drummer Anderson. Clean. “When it comes to next, So with what streams or followers he has on social media (3.3 million on Instagram), he doesn’t come close to other rappers. He has triple. But Pak easily sells out live shows and his vinyl sales are doing well. This is a good booking. Van Vugt wants to say that just counting and measuring is not enough.

block diagram

There are so many examples of young artistes who suddenly go from 10 to 100 because of their streaming success. The stewards immediately claim the main stage. Van Vugt: “We warn then: The main stage is not the holy grail. Don’t throw young, fast-rising artists to the lions too early. Sometimes their shows are too thin. Compare a lukewarm afternoon on the main stage In other words, a show may be more successful on a smaller stage.

Which brings us to block schedules – another point of conversation. Playing when dusk falls (because then the light show is convenient) or just a spot in the late afternoon? Being able to turn off in the evening: Powerful. But the beginning of a festival day sometimes leaves the artists disappointed.

“The older the later,” says Van Vugt. “An opening spot can really bring something. The audience is already asleep in the campsite and can’t wait. It can become very special right away. A Dutch act knows that. But it’s not always experienced by foreign acts. goes.”

Programming isn’t exactly an exact science, says Kim Blom. But all those desires and interests: exhausting. “As a program team for North Sea Jazz, we’re looking for a natural flow and hopefully a beautiful musical path forward. But the agents also want us to know what the clash will be: the same time Who are the actors playing and are they pulling the audience away from each other?

And sometimes, she says, the layout simply hinges on logistical challenges: the sheer flow of people (especially at an indoor festival like North Sea Jazz, which has 30,000 people in the middle of the day). Sound check of a large metropole orchestra. Follow-up routes of artists. “Diana Ross, a really beautiful closing act, performed early last year. That same evening she flew to Switzerland. Now Lizzo has come up with a big production show. It can only be done late at night because it It takes a long time to break in again.

