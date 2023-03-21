Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo make out after cheating scandals | News

Admin 2 days ago Entertainment Leave a comment 70 Views

Adam Levine celebrated his 44th birthday with his wife, Behati Prinsloo, 34, at Disney, with lots of caresses. The lead singer of Maroon 5 received kisses on the neck and cheek during the tour of the theme park in California, in the United States.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo — Photo: The Grosby Group

Married since 2014, the two welcomed their third child at the end of January. They are also parents of dusty roseaged 6, Gio Grace5 years old.

Recently, while Behati was still pregnant, Adam got his name involved in cheating rumors. The model Sumner Stroh claimed to have had a year-long affair with Levine.

“In certain cases it became inappropriate; I took responsibility for it and took proactive steps to remedy it with my family. My wife and my family are all I care about in this world. Being so naive and stupid was enough to risk it. the only thing that really matters to me, it was the biggest mistake I could ever make. I will never make that again. I take full responsibility. We will get through this. And we will get through this together,” Levine said.

Follow the Who on Google News and get alerts on your favorite topics!

1 of 11 Gabi Martins and Lincoln Lau announced their separation in March 2023 amid exposure of an abusive relationship

2 of 11 Hariany Almeida and DJ Netto — Photo: Instagram reproduction

3 of 11 Rafa Kalimann and José Loreto were together for 7 months until the end of the relationship was announced— Photo: Lucas Ramos/BrazilNews
4 of 11 Bela Gil and João Paulo Demasi separated after 19 years of marriage. Together, they are the parents of Flor Gil, 14, and Nino Gil, 6 — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
5 of 11 Tania Mara and Tiago Piquilo announced their termination in March. Relationship lasted two years, on and off
6 of 11 Nataly Mega and Fábio Porchat were married in 2017, but the union came to an end because of her desire to be a mother, and the presenter’s resistance to having children — Photo: Reproduction Instagram
7 of 11 Thales Bretas and Silva lived a discreet romance together, but the relationship ended after the couple’s trip to Fernando de Noronha, in January — Photo: Kaio Kads/Disclosure
8 of 11 Actors Mariana Xavier and Diego Braga broke up in February. The former couple stayed together for three and a half years and even lived in the same house during the pandemic
9 of 11 Mc Zaac and Carol, who are Isabelle’s parents, broke up at the beginning of the year after 6 years of marriage — Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram
10 of 11 Érika Januza and Juan Nakamura broke up after almost three years in January. Actress and artist, who is the son of actress Carol Nakamura, were neighbors and fell in love
11 of 11 GOT7’s JAY B and YouTuber PURE.D — Photo: Instagram

Year started with many breakups in the celebrity world

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Michelle Rodriguez promises ELECTRICAL ending to Fast & Furious 10

Michelle Rodriguez jokes that the exciting ending of Fast & Furious 10 will leave the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved