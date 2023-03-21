Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo make out after cheating scandals | News

Adam Levine celebrated his 44th birthday with his wife, Behati Prinsloo, 34, at Disney, with lots of caresses. The lead singer of Maroon 5 received kisses on the neck and cheek during the tour of the theme park in California, in the United States.

Married since 2014, the two welcomed their third child at the end of January. They are also parents of dusty roseaged 6, Gio Grace5 years old.

Recently, while Behati was still pregnant, Adam got his name involved in cheating rumors. The model Sumner Stroh claimed to have had a year-long affair with Levine.

“In certain cases it became inappropriate; I took responsibility for it and took proactive steps to remedy it with my family. My wife and my family are all I care about in this world. Being so naive and stupid was enough to risk it. the only thing that really matters to me, it was the biggest mistake I could ever make. I will never make that again. I take full responsibility. We will get through this. And we will get through this together,” Levine said.

