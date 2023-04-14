Adam Levine, from Maroon 5, praises and promises free concerts to a Brazilian fan

in maroon 5, Yeah! News

Imagine being at your idol’s show and, suddenly, being recognized and praised by him and, of course, still winning free pass to upcoming shows?! This is what happened this weekend with the Brazilian fan Renato Bodemanwho went to watch the maroon 5 in your residence at the Dolby Live at Park MGM, Las Vegas, United States. The video that records the moment began to circulate on social networks this Sunday (2) and what we all want to know is: how did this fan survive after that?!

“You must be the biggest fan of our band I’ve ever seen in my life. OK?! Why? He sits in the same seat, in the same shirt that I hope you’ve washed (…), dancing and singing with the greatest passion I’ve seen in a while.”he said Adam Levinelead singer of the group, before asking applause from the entire audience to the fan, who watched the concert from the grid.

Renatowho at this point was already ecstatic, is even more euphoric when the “Sugar” singer recognizes his country of origin. “That’s the kind of passion I’ve recognized before… You’re Brazilian, aren’t you? It doesn’t say ‘Brazil’ on your shirt, but I put the pieces together and I can say: there’s nothing like Brazilian fans. They are the best, they are crazy, they make me feel good every time I am there.”continued Adam.

Afterwards, the leader of maroon 5 still says that the fan is there representing the energy of the Brazilian public and that the band needs fans like him. “I don’t know how many shows you paid for, but you won’t have to pay for any more shows in this residency”adds the singer, leaving the fan in an uproar.

The band’s residency in Las Vegas continues until the next day april 8. A second stage will come to life in Julywith 8 new dates that extend to August.

Who is Renato Bodeman, the “biggest fan of Maroon 5”?

At the age of 37, the Pernambucan has been to more than 28 concerts of the band North-American. He, who is a graphic designer and art director, was born in Recifebut in 2018 moved to Austin, Texas in the United Stateswhere he currently follows the presentations of the owners of the hit “Moves Like Jagger”.

Renatowho saw Adam Levine and company up close for the first time in Rock in Rio 2011is the founder of the fan site Maroon 5 Brazil and has the band as one of his greatest passions.

He refers to the moment when the singer recognizes him and praises him from the top of the stage as the “best day of your life”. “I almost died when Adam called me. I will need years to recover from this. But I feel honored to represent the entire fan base in Brazil and to give them this energy!!!”vibrated the fan on social networks.

They say what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but this fan will surely remember this moment for the rest of their lives!