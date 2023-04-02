Adam Levine on Blake Shelton leaving The Voice: It’s about time

The end of an era has arrived… During an after-partyOscar, Adam Levine was asked about leaving Blake Shelton of reality show musical The Voice. Playful as he is, the star of pop rock reacted as follows when asked by the Entertainment Tonight :

– It’s about time.

With the departure of the music singer country, the only remaining original line-up, the vocal coaching team is expected to gain a new configuration after this season closes, which is airing on NBCin the United States.

The vocalist himself maroon 5 left the show in 2019, hosting until season 16 alongside Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green.

His colleague, who is also a composer and is 46 years old, stayed for 23 seasons, of which he won nine. In his nets, Shelton said goodbye:

I’ve been struggling with this for a while and have decided it’s time to step away from The Voice after Season 23. This show has changed my life in every way for the better and I will always feel right at home. It’s been an amazing ride over these 12 years of chair turning and I want to thank everyone at NBC’s The Voice, all the producers, writers, musicians, crew and catering staff, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to do a twice-weekly live show.