Adam Sandler’s daughters will earn generous fee to appear in new film

the term nepo baby became popular after several celebrities had their careers linked to relatives who were already famous. Maya Hawke, Zoë Kravitz, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jaden and Willow Smith, Jane Fonda, Ben Stiller, Robert Downey Jr., Drew Barrymore, Emma Roberts, Jamie Lee Curtis… The list of “privileged” is immense – and it will never stop growing . Proof of this is that Adam Sandler’s daughters are about to receive a generous fee to play opposite their father.



Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage / I love cinema

Currently pumping alongside Jennifer Aniston in Mystery in Paris, Netflix’s long-awaited continuation of Mystery in the Mediterranean, the comedian already has his next work confirmed in the streaming giant: You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah. It is an adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom’s book of the same name, which follows a young woman’s preparations for her bat mitzvah ceremony (that is, the 12th birthday in Jewish tradition).

According to the portal The Blast, Sadie (16 years old) and Sunny Sandler (13 years old) will earn US$ 65 thousand (R$ 344 thousand) each to participate in the feature film. The eldest will play the lead, Stacy Friedman, while the youngest will play the role of her sister Ronnie. In addition to their salary, the girls will earn US$60 (R$317) a day for food, free transport to the set and first-class accommodation for scenes shot outside the city.

Adam Sandler, his daughters Sunny and Sadie, guest and Jackie. Photo: I Love Cinema

As if that were not enough, the contract provides for a significant increase for the two in the event of a sequel. Each would be paid the amount of US$ 162,000 (R$ 857,000), more than double the first salary.

Sandler’s production company, Happy Madison, is behind the project and negotiations. Even so, and even with the presence of the father in the filming, Sadie and Sunny are minors and needed the authorization of the American Justice to close the agreement. Because California law makes this type of documentation public, the media ended up having access to all the details.

It’s worth remembering that another member of the Sandler family will appear in the film: jackie, Adam’s wife and Sadie and Sunny’s mother. She is also an actress and has appeared with her husband on several occasions, such as O Paizão (1999), I now declare them Husband… and Larry (2007), Gente Grande (2010) and the 2013 sequel, Esposa de Lie (2011). ) and up to Mystery in the Mediterranean.

With direction of Sammi Cohen, You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah still features Idina Menzel, Sarah Sherman and Luis Guzman.