Adam Silver supports new NBA awards rule

In National Basketball Association Changes affecting the game, its delivery and the way they affect its players, administrators and fans have been a constant signature of the Commissioner’s work. adam silver In recent years.

The development of is no secret nba The latest calendar captures the charm of the game, the dynamics of the game and how fans are part of that experience, encompassing a full season of the world’s best basketball.





One of the most recent amendments to the rules of nbaA clause was approved in conjunction with the league’s Players’ Association, requiring players to appear in at least 65 matches during the season to be eligible for important awards such as. mvpbelong to the team All-NBAor may even be named Defensive Player of the Year.

Adam Silver defends the 65-game rule

At his press conference within the framework of nba all star weekendLeague Commissioner, adam silverexpressed its consent to the implementation of the said rule as of now in the 2023-2024 season of the Elite World Basketball League.

“I can tell you that this season the number of games players have participated in has increased… and interestingly, injuries have also decreased”expressed adam silverWith regard to the main objective of the implementation of said regulations, which refers to the largest possible participation of high-ranking players in the largest number of regular season commitments.

Even so far, the 65-game rule has given us some possibilities for 2024, such as the fact that mvp to rule, joel embiidWill not re-validate his most valuable title and will not even achieve the triple top scorer of the league, as it will not reach the required number of games to be considered among the candidates.

Another notable individual who lost his chance to win an individual award this season jimmy butlerBecause so far he has only participated in 37 of the 55 games played by the Miami Heat, out of the 82 games scheduled for NBA teams.

If we keep in mind mvp of nba To give an example, joel embiid He won the Harvest’s Best Player award and appeared in 66 matches, only one more than the measure imposed by the administration. Adam Silver.

This measure undoubtedly seeks to protect the member teams nba As far as the millions of dollars distributed as additional bonuses to high-level players of various teams, and from the first year onwards, the measure was successful.

Nikola Jokic challenges Adam Silver’s rule

“I don’t like how he forces injured players to play in order to achieve something”Double winner of the award for NBA Most Valuable Players in 2022 and 2023, Nikola JokicWho, despite playing comfortably above the imposed measure, expressed solidarity with their colleagues who lose bonuses and prizes because of the rule they defended adam silver,

It is worth noting that it will be discussed and approved by the directors after it is tabled. nba, Commissioner adam silverAnd this nba players associationThis was approved by everyone involved, with some even claiming it is part of an improvement in the performance of the game for fans due to greater involvement of higher ranking players and which is reflected in the green numbers for the league. It happens.

Adam Silver assured review

commissioner silver He assured that as with all amendments to the league, it will be reviewed by the end of the first year, as this way the magnitude of the impact of the measure and its overall balance with a closed cycle can be truly determined. May go.

jaylen brown players of Boston Celtics, He confirmed his support for this measure, although he assured that he thinks it is a bit harsh. “We have guys who play half a season and win MVP. I’m not a big fan of this. But I think 65 games is too serious, maybe they’ll cut it down to 58 or something like that.,