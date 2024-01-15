Add more flavor to your dinner with this delicious pineapple smoothie and enjoy its benefits

To supplement the time of dinnerYou should not miss a good drink that tastes delicious and is also healthy, so a Pineapple Smoothie It is an ideal option to enjoy from home Take advantage of all the benefits It can offer delicious tropical fruits.

What are the benefits of pineapple?

Apart from being low in calories, it also contains important vitamins A, C and group B as well as essential minerals; Potassium, magnesium, iodine, iron and zinc. Its specialty is that it is a good source of fiber and contains at least 85 percent water, it acts as a natural diuretic, helps eliminate toxins, and it is a natural anti-inflammatory. It is also resistant.

related news

Due to the fiber it contains, it plays a fundamental role in the function of the colon and stimulates intestinal transit, flushes out toxins and helps eliminate excess fat. According to healthlineThe fruit alone can help reduce high cholesterol levels in the blood, prevent fluid retention and reduce body fat due to its diuretic properties.

So if you want to enjoy it all benefits I can offer this delicious sweet-tasting fruit, pay attention to the following simple recipe to prepare the delicious Pineapple Smoothie With which you can enhance your taste even more dinner And have a nice culinary drink with your delicious meal.

related news