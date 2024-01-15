Add more flavor to your dinner with this delicious pineapple smoothie and enjoy its benefits

To supplement the time of dinnerYou should not miss a good drink that tastes delicious and is also healthy, so a Pineapple Smoothie It is an ideal option to enjoy from home Take advantage of all the benefits It can offer delicious tropical fruits.

What are the benefits of pineapple?

Apart from being low in calories, it also contains important vitamins A, C and group B as well as essential minerals; Potassium, magnesium, iodine, iron and zinc. Its specialty is that it is a good source of fiber and contains at least 85 percent water, it acts as a natural diuretic, helps eliminate toxins, and it is a natural anti-inflammatory. It is also resistant.

