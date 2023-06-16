Additional police checks at the Capremole swimming pool in Hasselt after a brawl (Hasselt)

This weekend, LRH police will carry out additional investigations around the municipal swimming pool Capermolen in Hasselt. The reason is the youths who quarreled and created nuisance last weekend. Mayor Vandeput warned, “Anyone who derails will find out.”

Earlier this week it was learned that additional fencing and security cameras would be installed at the swimming pool. Last weekend, there were fights in the queues. Furthermore, young people climbed over fences and barbed wire to get inside, despite the fact that a maximum of 1,000 visitors had already arrived.

Now LRH police have also revealed that they will be conducting additional investigations in the area in the coming weeks. “We have found that a certain group of youths created a disturbance last weekend. We want to put an end to this disturbance through additional investigations,” says police chief Philippe Pirard.

From this weekend, identity checks will be carried out in the streets and squares around the pool. “When our teams identify criminal offenses such as drug possession or climbing, they will act decisively.” Squads will also patrol for surveillance. Police want to make sure the people of Hasselt can come and swim in a pleasant way.

francophone youth

“Last weekend’s nuisance came primarily from young people who speak French,” says Mayor Steven Vandeputt (N-VA). “To be clear, they are more than welcome in Hasselt, but they must observe their manners, just like all other guests. We certainly cannot tolerate visitors feeling unsafe.”

“A visit to our beautiful Kappermolenpark should be a fun and relaxing day. Let’s not let it be ruined by some people who are no longer welcome elsewhere and therefore move to Hasselt. But if they get derailed in Hasselt , then they will know it too,” the mayor warned.