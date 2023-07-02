Adele buys Sylvester Stallone’s estate on a very special condition



Adele decides to buy Sylvester Stallone’s house. The singer paid a whopping $58 million for the Beverly Park estate.

And although the home was already well maintained and well decorated, Adele wanted to renovate it from top to bottom. The area is a major construction site, as photos from TMZ show. Only the walls are seen standing.

swimming pool intact

It is surprising that the swimming pool next to the house has been left as it is. Also on the side of the bathroom is a large statue of Sylvester’s iconic movie character. If all goes well, that image of boxing champion Rocky will remain.

In a recent Wall Street Journal interview, Sylvester said he wanted to take the statue with him. His Rocky art is very important to him as it inspires him more.

special condition

Sylvester talks about the special position created by Adele: “She wanted the statue and said there was no deal without that statue. I follow her renovation closely and think she is making it a beautiful space.”

Apparently Adele is a huge fan of Rocky and Sylvester. Read more in the People article here. The YouTube video below from Tri-Blend Media shows a tour of the home before it even sold.