Adele Charvet: “I was bottle-fed at Bartoli’s”

You have been associated with certain houses, and you have experienced beautiful artistic moments there, such as Bordeaux. What about Toulouse?

I have very strong ties to Toulouse. Capitole director Christophe Gristy values ​​maintaining the loyalty of his singers, and especially young French singers, whom he brings back every year or every two years for more interesting roles. So this is my third production here after the third flower girl role Parsifal And most of all, she gave me the gift of giving me Rosina two years ago, when I was six and a half months pregnant.

So again, Angelina, this is your take on the role.

Yes, Cenerentola has been a dream for many years. I auditioned for this role four years ago and for Rosin’s on the same day, and it happened during rehearsals. parsifal, here in Toulouse! Compared to rosin, it’s Everest. For me, it is a step up in difficulty because from a singing and dramatic point of view, this role is more complete. We proceed from ultra-rapid vocalization sillabato For great lyricism (in the sextet of Act II). The other big difficulty is to be able to take it smoothly without “under-singing” because the big finale is at the end. This is an absolutely confusing tune and a great challenge for the voice. While enjoying these important moments on stage, you get to save money, save battery power for the future.

For this “Naqui all’Afano”, recorded thousands of times, what inspired you?

It wouldn’t be very honest to say: “I’m not hearing anything and I’m giving you my version!” “. Of course, we want to contribute, but there is also a tradition that should not be ignored.

So, Bartoli, Garanca, Berganza?

It’s funny, because I was fed Bartoli and yet I had to free myself from it, because our voices are not alike at all. Sometimes I say to myself: “There I just picked up a Bartoli tick! », just because I’ve heard it all my life. I listened to Garança a lot, it benefited me a lot. But Garanca is still stubborn: her voice is so big and so beautiful that she is able to speak so much that it is quite incredible.

Have you found your way among all these models?

Let’s say I’m confident about what I have to offer in this role. On the other hand, I hope that I will sing more and that my interpretation will develop over the years. There are a lot of constraints in this production (Barbe & Doucet) and perhaps with more freedom I would be able to say more. But my voice sounds especially good in this role; In fact, ever since I became a mother, it has become sweeter and bassier.

You’re at a point in your career where you can already begin to look behind yourself, projecting yourself toward a new perspective. Earlier we were talking about the third flower girl. Can’t you be tempted by Erda?

Maybe in ten years!? It will be wonderful one day; I don’t have it right now spinto In voice nor what it takes to face a Wagnerian orchestra. I really like listening to Wagner, but I tell myself I’m not part of that world right now. Living in the Wagnerian universe, I find psychologically difficult; I have always said to myself when listening to Wagner’s music, and this is why I listen to him sparingly, that it is as if he is manipulating us through music and theatrics. during ParsifalI dreamed of it at night, I needed to get out of it.

Ideally, what roles would Adele Charvet have played in ten years?

In ten years I hope I have touched Charlotte many times, Carmen many times, Octavian, it’s a big dream for me. German is a language I am very familiar with. Before that, there are a lot of things that are evident in my voice that I haven’t sung yet. I think about both Dorabella, Sesto Giulio Cesare and in the Clemenza, I’ll be singing my first Cherub at Glyndebourne next year. All these Mozart roles that are suitable for my voice and that I haven’t done yet. There are, if I may say so, a lot of Handelian roles that fit my voice like a tailor’s dress, and I haven’t sung yet, even though I’m going to do my first one next year. Ariodante, I would like to sing more Cavalli, Monteverdi. In a completely different register, I had the chance to sing Mélisande a few years ago, I dream of singing this miraculous score again all my life!

Singing or stage?

It’s not really the same thing. I always need one to feed the other. I feel more and more at home on the opera stage but for a long time my home was the intimacy of singing and the possibility of looking into people’s eyes and “picking” them; This is where I see the greatest abandonment. Unfortunately there is a certain reluctance to program melodies and lyrics, which is a shame. In reality, I am faithful to my early training: I started in music in choir; I also need this chamber format.

Staging. Have you ever found yourself in trouble, even if philosophically, with a production? Or vice versa, living in symbiosis with a director or chef.

yes of course ; But the problem is of balance of power. We don’t always have room to say and negotiate what we want. Every young singer lives in an uncertain world and does not always feel the right to say something. ancient debate Vs Modern is a false question and it is like starting a woke debate Vs Non-vocal in opera and there is no reason for it. There are old presentations that are boring and modern presentations that are fantastic. The question is of respect. It occurred to me to question choices and be able to talk about them.

For example Laurent Pelly, although I have never worked with him yet, he inspires me a lot: he is a genius of lies! Other than this, Requiem Castellucci’s Rite of Mozart in Aix-en-Provence was also a great moment of music and poetry for me.

Among conductors, I really admire Raphael Pichon and his Pygmalion group with whom I toured. He has the ability to unite the group towards a very precise and strong ideal. Furthermore, he is someone who is always kind. On the other hand, I worked with one of the most tyrannical bosses I ever worked with. You have to be very armed, because even if you know the value of your work, you are still affected by someone yelling at you! Today I will be better armed to protect myself. Fortunately such people are decreasing. And the biggest thing is that it is not necessary at all. It is very easy to rule in love.

Lie project?

I would like to sing more songs with the orchestra: I would love to get closer to ruckertwhich I have already done on the piano. kintertoten songs, summer nights I am very interested in them, I have already sung them once and also Chausson’s “Poème de l’Amour et de la Mer”. But it is Franz Schubert’s “An die Musik” that I often perform as an encore and which is undoubtedly my favorite song.